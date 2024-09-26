Now Streaming: ODDITY. You're in Trouble Now.

The world's creepiest mannequin holds the secret behind a shocking death in Damian McCarthy's Oddity.

Dani (Carolyn Bracken) is struggling to restore an old estate inherited by her busy doctor husband, Ted (Gwilym Lee). When a mysterious and violent death befalls her as she's alone in the house one night, it's up to her blind medium twin sister, Darcy (also Bracken) to solve the case. However, Darcy won't be working alone, there's also a sinister mannequin in the mix, that seems to be more than meets the eye.

After Dani's death, Ted moves along a bit too quickly with his paramour Yana (Caroline Menton), with whom he'd worked at the hospital. It all seems a bit fishy but no one can make the pieces fit, was this a conspiracy, or a simple home invasion gone wrong? The answer is perhaps not all that surprising, but the road to a resolution definitely has its share of twists, turns, and solid scares.

First published during SXSW 2024 in March 2024, the review was published again for the film's theatrical release in July. Oddity is now streaming on Shudder.