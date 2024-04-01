Not to be outdone by box office numbers resembling the number of the beast by another horror flick, NEON, in partnership with AMC, Regal, Marcus & Harkins Theaters is offering tickets for this Wednesday's screenings of Immaculate at the low. low, low, some may say sub-sruface price of $6.66.

Following its successful theatrical opening, NEON, in partnership with AMC, Regal, Marcus & Harkins Theaters, will be offering Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan’s Immaculate to audiences for the devilish price of $6.66. Tickets will be available at participating theaters across all showtimes on that day.

Immaculate made its World Premiere at SXSW and opened in 2000 theaters on March 22nd taking in over $5.36MM, the film has since grossed $11.1 in total.

Sydney Sweeney both produced and stars in the film, marking a reunion between Sweeney and Mohan, who helmed 2021’s The Voyeurs with the actress.

Reviews have called Immaculate “darkly beautiful, bloody and bold,” “one of the best religious horror films in years,” with audiences and critics specifically praising its “genuinely shocking ending. Immaculate’s opening weekend word of mouth was bolstered by enthusiastic responses to the film on social media.