(Good) Friday One Sheet: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is perhaps fitting (ok, mighty cheeky) to draw parallels to the way Marvel Studios has been foregrounding the definitely not-a-raccoon character Rocket in its marketing -- both the trailer and key art -- and setting up some sort of major sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.



Will they kill the diminutive wiseass only to bring him back later?



In a further religious underscore, design house Art Machine's most recent poster for the film echoes the Coen Brothers' A Serious Man, a period tragicomedy itself riffing on the old testament's Book of Job. (Unnecessary side tangent and hot-take: A Serious Man might be The Coens' best film, and it is not appreciated enough, folks, go see it.)

Buried in the chalkboard text is the pitch to see it in Real D 3D (that is still a thing?) as well as a lot of pi (because: math), and the title of the film (redundantly badged again at the bottom left). Most interestingly, there is that uncluttered plea at the bottom, "I didn't ask for any of this," beside which is a naked Rocket. He is looking rather lost and vulnerable and staring directly out at the viewer, as if asking for answers.



This is a decidedly unusual bit of marketing for a comic book franchise that desires to be just a bit of cheeky, self-aware, space fun on friendship and a surrogate family.