THE HARBINGER: Coming to UK Digital Platforms January 23rd

A note for readers in the UK, Signature Entertainment and FrightFest Presents are releasing Andy MItton's harrowing pandemic era horror The Harbinger on Digital Platforms on the 23rd of January.

Monique ventures out of quarantine to visit an old friend who's plagued by nightmares. She finds herself drawn into a hellish dreamscape where she must face her greatest fears - or risk never having existed at all.

The Harbinger when it freaked out audiences at Fantasia in the Summer. Here are a couple excerpts from his Our own Josh caughtwhen it freaked out audiences at Fantasia in the Summer. Here are a couple excerpts from his review

The Harbinger explores these issues and the fear of being forgotten in a world where fear was all we had for a while. It’s a smart, contained story that will certainly anchor itself in time with its vivid paranoia and character conflicts regarding masks, “personal freedom” and the like, but it deals with issues that will outlast the pandemic. Oh, and it’s scary! The idea of a dream stalking demon isn’t new, but the means and methods here are. Shaped like a plague doctor with the extended nose and black cloak, the lack of a face means that anyone or anything thing could be the tormentor, further obscuring a path to survival, a path which becomes more dangerous with each night the passes.

I was on the jury for Grimmfest this past Fall and we awarded The Harbinger the award for Best Scare. I can attest to its effectiveness in that regard.

A trailer follows the official announcement. Keep one eye open for the The Harbinger, coming to UK digital platforms in the UK on January 23rd.