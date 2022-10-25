V/H/S/99 Becomes Shudder's Most Watched Film
Proving the popularity of the series and the streamer, or not accounting for rising numbers of subscribers (Isn't that technically popularity as wel, Andrew? SHUT UP BRAIN!!!) it comes as no surprise that the latest chapter of the V/H/S horror anthology series, V/H/S/99 has set a new viewership record this past weekend.
Premiering on the festival circuit this past Summer to positive reception from fans and favorable criticle response Shudder was quick to schedule V/H/S/99 in time for the final week of spooky season. It premiered on Friday garnering almost 30% more viewers than the previous record holder V/H/S/94, nearlly a quarter of all on-demand streams on Shudder and the number one movie on AMC+ this past weekend.
A well timed release for those looking for more spooky season delights, or as good as everyone says it is? V/H/S/99 is playing now on Shudder and AMC+.
Shudder Original Film V/H/S/99 -- the fifth installment in Studio71’s blockbuster V/H/S film franchise and the second to premiere exclusively on Shudder since the streamer revived the franchise last year -- debuted to record numbers in its opening weekend. Through its first four days of release, the film registered 28% more unique viewers than the previous record holder, V/H/S/94, which premiered on Shudder in 2021. V/H/S/99 also accounted for nearly 22% of all on-demand streams on Shudder during the same time period and was AMC+’s #1 most watched movie of the weekend.In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. The film features five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.Shudder recently announced the greenlight of a sixth installment of the found footage anthology, V/H/S/85, with genre filmmakers David Bruckner (Hellraiser, The Night House), Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone, Sinister), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, Culture Shock), Natasha Kermani (Lucky) and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn), set to debut in 2023.“By every metric V/H/S/99 has been a wild success, with subscribers watching in record numbers and debating with each other on social media about which segment of the anthology was their favorite. We are thrilled that the revival of the series continues to be embraced by our audience, and already looking forward to next year’s V/H/S/85,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder.The franchise’s previous installment, V/H/S/94, also debuted to rave reviews from film critics, with The New York Times calling the film “a grisly, gory gem,” and a 90% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. V/H/S/94 continues to be a top performing title nearly a year later.
