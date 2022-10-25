V/H/S/99 Becomes Shudder's Most Watched Film

Proving the popularity of the series and the streamer, or not accounting for rising numbers of subscribers (Isn't that technically popularity as wel, Andrew? SHUT UP BRAIN!!!) it comes as no surprise that the latest chapter of the V/H/S horror anthology series, V/H/S/99 has set a new viewership record this past weekend.

Premiering on the festival circuit this past Summer to positive reception from fans and favorable criticle response Shudder was quick to schedule V/H/S/99 in time for the final week of spooky season. It premiered on Friday garnering almost 30% more viewers than the previous record holder V/H/S/94, nearlly a quarter of all on-demand streams on Shudder and the number one movie on AMC+ this past weekend.

A well timed release for those looking for more spooky season delights, or as good as everyone says it is? V/H/S/99 is playing now on Shudder and AMC+.