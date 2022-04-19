A WOUNDED FAWN: Travis Stevens' New Horror Flick, a Shudder Original, to Premiere at Tribeca

Hey, cool beans. Travis Stevens, a friend to many here at Screen Anarchy will see his next film, A Wounded Fawn, have its world premiere at Tribeca this June. The latest from the director of Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob's Wife look to be an interesting one, taking inspiration from surrealist art and Greek mythology according to the announcement below. The attached image is certainly different than anything we've seen from Stevens yet.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has announced that its newest Shudder Original Film, horror feature A Wounded Fawn, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Shudder will release the film, which is written and directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor, Jakob’s Wife), in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in late 2022.

“We’re thrilled the Tribeca Festival has recognized Travis Stevens’ distinct and visually arresting nightmare,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Shudder members are in for a viewing experience that is equal parts gripping, unexpected and surprisingly funny.”

Added Stevens, “As the horror genre continues to push forward in fun directions, it's only possible with the imagination and support of companies like Shudder. Their belief in this project and in the artists making it, has been wonderful. We're looking forward to sharing this wild film with audiences at Tribeca and around the world.”

Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning, a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.

A Wounded Fawn stars Sarah Lind (Jakob’s Wife), Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within) and Malin Barr (The Beta Test, Honeydew) and is an Original Shudder Production, produced by Stevens, Joe Barbagallo via his Barbhouse shingle and Laurence Gendron via Genco Pictures, from a screenplay by Stevens and Nathan Faudree.