V/H/S/99: Watch The Official Trailer

V/H/S/99, the most recent chapter in the popular horror anthology series, will be released exclusively on Shudder on October 20th. The official trailer was released yesterday, you can check it out below.

In the upcoming V/H/S/99, which debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and premieres on Shudder on Thursday, October 20, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. The film features five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.

As stated in the blurb above this latest chapter in the series premiered here in Toronto at TIFF, played at Fantastic Fest and is due to play at Brooklyn Horror, Telluride Horror Show and Sitges before its release on Shudder.

ScreenAnarchy will have a review up before the release in a couple weeks.