SOMETHING IN THE DIRT Teaser: Benson And Moorhead Explore The Supernatural Shacked up in Their Apartment in New Film

When neighbors John and Levi witness supernatural events in their Los Angeles apartment building, they realize documenting the paranormal could inject some fame and fortune into their wasted lives. An ever-deeper, darker rabbit hole, their friendship frays as they uncover the dangers of the phenomena, the city and each other.

Any collaboration from these two gents is worth checking out. The mainstream track that they are on - Archive 81, Moon Knight and Loki - is exciting and well deserved. However, it's their passion projects that excite us the most around these parts. Hence, when word came out on the back end of the worst of the pandemic that the pair had made another movie we did our happy dances once again.

This first teaser (down below) has us polishing off our dancing shoes once more. The teaser itself offers no exposition apart from the voice of a young woman speaking of the events in the trailer in the past tense. Then it is just image after image of metaphysical and supernatural wonder. The level of consistancy in these guys is insane. Seriously, few directors out there get us, collectively, this wound up.

Something in the Dirt when it premiered at Sundance this year. Here are a couple excerpts from Shelagh's review below.

Something in the Dirt looks inward, and upward, at the obsessions that can pick away at our individual and collective sanity, how we find meaning in symbols that we create ourselves, and the rooms of our beings that manifest on the outside. Delving once again into the metaphysical and its shadowy yet pervasive hold, Something in the Dirt takes a labyrinthian walk through the minds of two lonely and somewhat shifty men, something of a return to Benson and Moorhead's indie roots and yet an expansion on the unique world they've created in their films.

XYZ Films is putting Something in the Dirt in theaters on November 4th.