NIGHTMARE ALLEY Trailer & Character Posters: Something Wicked This Way Comes

Maestro of visually stunning fantastical cinema Guillermo del Toro's latest film Nightmare Alley is set to drop in theatres beginning next month (at least in North America, many European nations will have to wait until January). The remake of the 1947 classic horror-noir certainly fits within del Toro's wheelhouse, and with a lot of newcomers to his troupe including Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara, it's certainly a highly anticipated holiday release. The new official trailer has just dropped, along with some impressive character posters. The original is in public domain and available to watch on youtube for those who want a sneak peek; otherwise, you can enjoy the trailer and make a note in your calendar.

Nightmare Alley opens in theatres on November 17th in the USA and Canada.