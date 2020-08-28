Friday One Sheet: THE DARK AND THE WICKED

The title of Bryan Bertino's latest film is evocative all on its own. The Dark And The Wicked has a minimal, handsome poster, to compliment such a moniker. A film that begins with the description, "On a secluded farm in a nondescript rural town..." it is exactly articulated, visually, with the windmill in the red upside down cross.

The chunky, curvy font, and the upside down cross (painted in red of course) broadcast horror film. But the overall design indicates classy and subdued. The kind of slow creeping horror that eschews jump scares and such.

I like the position of the credit block, in ultra tiny text, up in the top right under the title, so that this is not mistaken for a 1980s pulp horror novel cover. The "From the writer and director of The Strangers," orients any horror-loving audience, including a Fantasia one, the film premieres at the virtual version of the Montreal festival tonight, as to what they are in for.