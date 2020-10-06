ARCHENEMY Trailer: Joe Manganiello Saves The Day, One Fist at a Time

Adam Egypt Mortimer's third film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello, will have its world premiere during the Fuck Covid Edition of this year's Beyond Fest on October 7th. RLJE Films have already picked up the film for North American distribution and plan to put Archenemy out in cinemas (!?!) and on digital platforms in December.

So that must mean that it is time for the official trailer to drop an elbow and give us an idea as to what Mortimer has in store for us. But first, can we take a moment to say how amazing this poster is? Crazy good, right? Now this trailer, yo. Manganiello looks in top form. It's cool to see Skylan Brooks here, we liked him in The Get Down. Looking forward to seeing what Amy Seimetz and Zolee Griggs bring to the table. Finally, how about this turn to evil from Glenn Howerton? What?!?

In ARCHENEMY, Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Archenemy is written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real) from a story by Mortimer and Lucas Passmore (No Good Heroes), the film stars Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), Skylan Brooks (“Empire”), Zolee Griggs (“W-Tang: An American Saga”), Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”), Amy Seimetz (Pet Semetary) and Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).