BFI London 2019: Cult Program Includes THE LIGHTHOUSE, LEAP OF FAITH And COLOR OUT OF SPACE

It's always good to know that you do not always have to seek a genre only festival to get your cult kicks.

Brush off your best tweed jacket, it's time to hob knob with the upper crust at the BFI London Film Festival, specifically their Cult Program.

The Cult Program has quite a few standout selections this year. The program will be led by a gala presentation of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse. There is a bevy of feature films from genre cinema's statesmen as well. Fabrice du Welz is coming with Adoration. Richard Stanley's Color Out of Space will be there. Our friend Alexandre O. Phlippe's new Exorcist documentary Leap of Faith will delight fans of the William Friedkin classic horror flick.

French absurdist Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin will be there with all its fringe and tassles. Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson's latest mind bender Synchronic will up your dose of cult greatness. There will be new films from Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (The Lodge), Babak Anvari (Wounds) as well.

Everything in the Cult Program is listed below. BFI London FF runs from the 2nd to 13th of October.