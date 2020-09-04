Fantasia 2020: Audience Awards, The People Have Meowed!

In the world of international genre film festivals there is no audience like the group of rascals and miscrients that make up the Fantasia audience. Brimming with unbridled enthusiasm and generosity they welcome each year's lineup with open arms.

Though this year was wildly different than anything we could have anticipated that same spirit was well and alive online, with battle cries of "Nongshim" picking up momentum as the festival progressed. And so the festival has ended, the juries made their announcement the other day, which has led to this. The people have spoken and declared their champions.

The Audience Awards have been announced today and there was a good cross section of titles chosen by the people. The winners of Asian, European/North American, Canadian, documentary, short and animated films are all listed below. From what I was able to see while the festival ran I jive with a lot of these choices.