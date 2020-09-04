Fantasia Coverage All Videos Superhero Movies Weird Interviews Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Fantasia 2020: Audience Awards, The People Have Meowed!
In the world of international genre film festivals there is no audience like the group of rascals and miscrients that make up the Fantasia audience. Brimming with unbridled enthusiasm and generosity they welcome each year's lineup with open arms.
Though this year was wildly different than anything we could have anticipated that same spirit was well and alive online, with battle cries of "Nongshim" picking up momentum as the festival progressed. And so the festival has ended, the juries made their announcement the other day, which has led to this. The people have spoken and declared their champions.
The Audience Awards have been announced today and there was a good cross section of titles chosen by the people. The winners of Asian, European/North American, Canadian, documentary, short and animated films are all listed below. From what I was able to see while the festival ran I jive with a lot of these choices.
The Fantasia International Film Festival wrapped its 24th edition earlier this week on Wednesday, September 2, presented as a cutting-edge virtual event that showcased 104 features - including 25 World Premieres - and over 200 shorts.Following the juried winners that were announced on the festival’s closing night, Fantasia can now reveal the results of its audience awards polling.And the winners are:BEST ASIAN FEATUREGold – SPECIAL ACTORS (Japan, Dir: Shinichiro Ueda)Silver – I WEIRDO (Taiwan, Dir: Liao Ming-Yi)Bronze – BRING ME HOME (South Korea, Dir: Kim Seung-woo)BEST EUROPEAN / NORTH-SOUTH AMERICAN FEATUREGold – THE MORTUARY COLLECTION (USA, Dir: Ryan Spindell)Silver – THE COLUMNIST (Netherlands, Dir: Ivo Van Aart)Bronze – THE DARK AND THE WICKED (USA, Dir: Bryan Bertino)BEST CANADIAN FEATUREGold – Tie – THE OAK ROOM (Dir: Cody Calahan) and SLAXX (Dir: Elza Kephart)Silver – COME TRUE (Dir: Anthony Scott Burns)BEST DOCUMENTARYGold – FEELS GOOD MAN (USA, Dir: Arthur Jones)Silver – CLASS ACTION PARK (USA, Dirs: Seth Porges, Chris Charles Scott)Bronze – HAIL TO THE DEADITES (Canada, Dir: Steve Villeneuve)BEST ANIMATED FILMGold – HOMO ERECTATTOOS (South Korea, Dir: Kim Tae-woo)Silver – THE OLD MAN MOVIE (Estonia, Dirs: Oskar Lehemaa, Mikk Mägi)Bronze – GON, THE LITTLE FOX (Japan, Dir: Takeshi Yashiro)BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORTGold – DEAD BIRDS (UK, Dir: Johnny Kenton)Silver – DOWNS OF THE DEAD (Norway, Dir: Even Husby Grødahl)Bronze – ABRACITOS (Spain, Dir: Tony Morales)BEST CANADIAN SHORTGold – DON’T TEXT BACK (Dirs: Kaye Adelaide, Mariel Sharp)Silver – NIGHT SHIFTS (Dir: Finn Wolfhard)Bronze – REGRET (Dir: Santiago Menghini)MOST GROUNDBREAKING FILM OF THE FESTIVALCOME TRUE (Canada, Dir: Anthony Scott Burns)
