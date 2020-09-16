Toronto Film Festival Coverage Manga Cult Movies International News Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Trailer & Poster for SYNCHRONIC: Psychedelic Time Travel Chaos

Editor, Canada; Montréal, Canada (@bonnequin)
Trailer & Poster for SYNCHRONIC: Psychedelic Time Travel Chaos

It's not secret that we at ScreenAnarchy are big fans of Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson. And we love their movies, too. They have a particular perspective in blending science fiction and drama with some horror thrown in, that makes their films quite unique, thought-provoking, and enjoyable Their fourth feature, Synchronic, is set for release in theatres and drive-ins in the USA next month, and a new poster and trailer have been released for the occasion.

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.

In my review of the film last year (spoiler: I liked it a lot), I mention how the film examines the "concept of time through some serious philosophical discussions and a mystery to be solved as to why exactly some very weird shit is happening". The trailer gives just enough of a taste of what's to come in the story without the details that will leave you intrigued and disturbed. Check out the trailer and a few choice stills below.

