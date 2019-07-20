GUNDALA: Official Trailer For Joko Anwar's Indonesian Superhero Flick

Here is the official trailer for Joko Anwar's superhero flick Gundala!

Sancaka has lived on the streets since his parents left him. Living a hard life, Sancaka survives by thinking about his own safety. When the condition of the city gets worse and injustice rages throughout the country, Sancaka must decide whether he continues to live to look after himself or rise to become their oppressed hero.

Written and directed by Anwar this new adaptation of the beloved Indonesian comic book arrives in it's homeland theaters on August 29th.

The trailer gives a sense of the hero's origin and his transformation into a hero. But not just Sancaka to Gundala but also a glimpse at the villain origin story too? We get to see a bit of the set pieces of action, from a large scale brawl to head to head martial arts action. It all looks very good, with a shot of humor tossed in there for good measure.

We cannot wait to see what Anwar has brought to the world of superhero cinema.