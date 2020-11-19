THE TWENTIETH CENTURY Exclusive Clip: Give Your Mother a Kiss

We are rather thrilled that Matthew Rankin's debut feature film The Twentieth Century finally arrives in Virtual Cinemas tomorrow thanks to the fine folks at Oscilloscope Laboratories. You might say that its a sliver of Canadian pride breaking through our polite facade. True. We also think that it's just a damn fine movie all set to weird you out and make you second guess your neighbours to the North.

Toronto, 1899. Aspiring young politician Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada. But his romantic vacillation between a British soldier and a French nurse, exacerbated by a fetishistic obsession, may well bring about his downfall. In his quest for power, King must gratify the expectations of his imperious Mother, the hawkish fantasies of a war-mongering Governor-General, and the utopian idealism of a Québécois mystic before facing one, final test of leadership. Culminating in an epic battle between good and evil, King learns that disappointment may be the defining characteristic of the twentieth century!

The film, which is inspired by German expressionist cinema, 1940s melodrama, and wartime propaganda films was a huge hit on the festival circuit and now we have an exclusive clip to share with you. The film's connection to Canadian autuer Guy Maddin is well known so it was no surprise to see Maddin regular Louis Negan have a part in Rankin's film. And it's a good one.

Check it out below.