SEA FEVER: Official Trailer & Poster Released For Neasa Hardiman's Sea Creature Feature
Dust, part of the Gunpower & Sky family, will be releasing Neasa Hardiman's feature debut Sea Fever in U.S. cinema and on Digital on April 10th.
Yesterday, Dust released the official trailer and poster for the sea creature feature. Have a look for yourselves below. Deep deep down below.
Siobhán's a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.
