VHYES Trailer: Retro Format Delivers Contemporary Laughs

Jack Henry Robbins' indie oddity VHYes is coming to US cinemas on January 17th thanks to Oscilloscope. Hot on the heels of the release announcement earlier this week today we got a trailer for the flick and you can experience it below.

A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape. The result is a nostalgic wave of home shopping clips, censored pornography, and nefarious true-crime tales that threaten to unkindly rewind Ralph’s reality.

A hypnotic narrative told through hundreds of criss-crossing vignettes and a mix of absurdist comedy, sincere drama, music, and just a touch of horror, this wholly original feature debut expertly walks the fine line between complete lunacy and total sincerity.