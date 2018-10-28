Joko Anwar Teases His Son Of Thunder With First Look At GUNDALA

Indonesian director Joko Anwar is a long time favorite in these pages. From his start in character driven comedy (Joni's Promise) we've watched Anwar move from genre to genre, and seemingly master them all. And following the massive success of his most recent foray in to horror with Satan's Slaves Anwar is moving in to some new territory and bringing a local comic book icon to the big screen with his latest effort, Gundala.

Harya Hasmi's Indonesian comic book Gundala Putera Petir (Gundala, The Son Of Thunder) first appeared in 1969 and continued in to the 1990s with its stories of a scientist superchared with special powers after being struck by lightning. Anwar names himself as a long time fan of the character and is bringing Gundala to the big screen in 2019. Production has wrapped on the picture and a first teaser has just arrived to give a first taste. And, yeah, it's early and there's not a whole lot on display at this point but it's certainly enough to get the attention. Take a look below!