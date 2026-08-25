Fantasia 2026 Wrap: All Our Reviews

Before we dive into one of Canada's other great film festivals -- yes, Toronto -- which will kick off on September 10, we wanted to look back at the mighty and mammoth Fantasia International Film Festival, held every year in Montreal, Quebec.

Kurt Halfyard kicked off our coverage with his curtain-raiser gallery, featuring dozens of films.

Our team of reviewers wrote about 18 of the films that had the greatest impact upon them. Their reviews are listed below, in alphabetical order.

Please read, share, and bookmark. Some of the films are already out in theaters, while others are on their way, and still others are seeking distribution.

Reviews by Kurt Halfyard :

HER PRIVATE HELL, A Nightmare Neon Opera

INSECTASY, Are You Into Bugs?

NIKO, All Night Pretentious Delight

PERMANENT DAMAGE, A Loosey-Goosey, Drug-Addled, Hanging-Out Thriller On Housing Insecurity

TIGHT LETTUCE, Addiction Both Binds and Tears Families Apart

YOU ARE THE FILM, A Meta-Cinema Romance That Tears a Hole in the Universe

Reviews by J Hurtado :

ANCESTRAL BEASTS, Indigenous Creature Feature About Generational Trauma

BEASTS CLUTCHING AT STRAWS, A Sack of Cash Causes Problems in This Black Comedy Thriller

FERINE, A Stunning Debut From Andrea Corsini

NIGHTBORN, A Mother's Dream Turned Folk Horror Nightmare

OUR EFFED OUT WORLD, Alice Maio Mackay's Hang Out Movie... With Aliens!

PENNY LANE IS DEAD Is Not For The Weak Of Heart

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY, It's Nazi Killin' Time Again

Reviews by Andrew Mack :

CAPTURED!, Of Ghosts And Growing Up

CORPUS, Languid Queer Thriller Delivers a Killer Horror Payoff

JIM QUEEN, Bobbypills' Adult Animated Debut Delivers Pure Queer Chaos

RECLUSE, Screenwriter Henry Chaisson Conquers Visual And Sonic Terror in Neo-Gothic Horror

THE GLORIOUS DEAD, When it is The End of The World But You Still Have to Clock in

THE SPECIALS, A Crowd-Pleasing Yakuza Subversion

THE LAST HORROR, Myanmar's First Found-Footage Film Forced to be Too Safe With the Scares

TOKYO BURST: CRIME CITY, Trades in Solo Grit For Buddy-Cop Chaos in a Worthy Expansion of THE ROUNDUP Universe

TRISTES TROPIQUES, Lots of Blood, Little Reward

VILLAGE OF EIGHT GRAVESTONES, Takashi Shimizu Proves Traditional Murder Mysteries Are Better With Ghosts