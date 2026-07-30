Fantasia 2026 Review: CAPTURED! Of Ghosts And Growing Up
Misaki is a bright high-school senior who has the grades to get into a good university. Misaki’s reservation is that she lives alone with her mother, who works a night shift to make ends meet. She is more or less convinced that she must work instead of going to university. After telling her best friend Satsuki her decision, Satsuki suggests that she start vlogging to earn money on the side. Satsuki does it, not with much success, and not enough to earn her parents’ praise, but Misaki should give it a go.
On her first day, she films a couple of videos during the day, but another otherwise mundane video she films on her way home from her afternoon job gets special attention. Over her shoulder, in the distance, stands a mysterious silhouette, and her growing list of followers starts speculating if she caught a spirit while shooting her video. Satsuki convinces Misaki that they should ‘chase the phantom’ and shoot a fake horror video to get more viewers and cash in on this immediate success. They go to a nearby abandoned, supposedly haunted building to do it and gain more viewers.
After shooting the video, a silent, masked entity begins following Misaki, but they are visible only to her. The girls go to a medium who reveals that Misaki's ghost is a protective, benevolent deity, but Satsuki is now targeted by a dangerous spectre.
In the ongoing trend of online content makers moving into feature-length filmmaking, Koichi is to Japan what the Philippou brothers are to Australia and Kane Parsons is to the U.S. After earning a massive following on YouTube, the content creator presents their second feature-length film, Captured!, a film that blends horror, comedy, and coming-of-age elements together.
The cast features rising star, the winsome actress Runa Nakashima in the role of Misaki. She’s nice to her mom, polite to her elders. Then you have her best friend Satsuki. The irony of having Japanese influencer, model, and musician Maikichi in the role of socially-striving best friend deserves a raise of the glass. They are the kind of guileless kids you would not want anything bad to happen to—all too much a missing feature in characterization found in a lot of horror films.
Finally, there is actress Megumi Okina, who played the main role of Rika Nishina, the social worker in the first Ju-on movie, who plays Misaki’s mom. If you have any opportunity to have J-Horror royalty in your movie, you take it!
Koichi’s use of J-Horror’s ghost tropes is with both the intention to unsettle viewers and, other times, solicit an audible response. If you are a J-Horror fan, there is nothing new under the sun here, but you certainly will appreciate everything and everywhere Koichi places Satsuki’s ghost. It seems important to Koichi that once Satsuki becomes haunted, those moments are certainly creepy, but that they do not distract from the story overall.
And the story is not done once either girl’s afflictions are dealt with. Koichi reveals that he had every intention of healing Misaki’s relationship with her mom. Wait, it needed healing? Misaki makes discoveries about her mother and what she has been doing for her daughter without her knowledge. All the while, her mother must realize what is holding her back from living a fuller life, coming to terms with the fact that the little girl who has grown up into this young woman has emotional needs of her own that have not been met. It is an extra degree of thoughtfulness that Koichi has put into their film, a surprise addition to the ongoing story. It is one that we were not expecting, but it does go along with a theme of letting go of what is holding you back or holding you down. It all culminates into a tight package that is humorous, horrifying, and heartfelt.
If you are a J-Horror fan who loves a good scare but appreciates a movie with a surprising amount of heart, Captured! is worth a watch. What could have easily been just another silly horror-comedy actually gives you this unexpected family dynamic that really elevates the whole thing. It’s a fun, creepy, and surprisingly thoughtful ride that shows Koichi had way more up his sleeve than just internet jokes and jump scares.
Definitely track down Captured! if you want a ghost story that actually cares about its characters.
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