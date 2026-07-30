Fantasia 2026 Review: CAPTURED! Of Ghosts And Growing Up

Misaki is a bright high-school senior who has the grades to get into a good university. Misaki’s reservation is that she lives alone with her mother, who works a night shift to make ends meet. She is more or less convinced that she must work instead of going to university. After telling her best friend Satsuki her decision, Satsuki suggests that she start vlogging to earn money on the side. Satsuki does it, not with much success, and not enough to earn her parents’ praise, but Misaki should give it a go.

On her first day, she films a couple of videos during the day, but another otherwise mundane video she films on her way home from her afternoon job gets special attention. Over her shoulder, in the distance, stands a mysterious silhouette, and her growing list of followers starts speculating if she caught a spirit while shooting her video. Satsuki convinces Misaki that they should ‘chase the phantom’ and shoot a fake horror video to get more viewers and cash in on this immediate success. They go to a nearby abandoned, supposedly haunted building to do it and gain more viewers.

After shooting the video, a silent, masked entity begins following Misaki, but they are visible only to her. The girls go to a medium who reveals that Misaki's ghost is a protective, benevolent deity, but Satsuki is now targeted by a dangerous spectre.