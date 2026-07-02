NIGHTBORN Trailer: Hanna Bergholm's New Horror Thriller Streams on Shudder at The End of The Month

Nightborn, a film by Hanna Bergholm (Hatching), starring Seidi Haarla and Rupert Grint, starts streaming on Shudder on July 31st. The Fantasia Film Festival is hosting the North American Premiere on ﻿Wednesday, July 22nd at 9:30pm in the Hall Theater. Hanna Bergholm will be in attendance.

The trailer has arrived. Watch it, and take a look at a small gallery of stills, down below.