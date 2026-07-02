NIGHTBORN Trailer: Hanna Bergholm's New Horror Thriller Streams on Shudder at The End of The Month
Nightborn, a film by Hanna Bergholm (Hatching), starring Seidi Haarla and Rupert Grint, starts streaming on Shudder on July 31st. The Fantasia Film Festival is hosting the North American Premiere on Wednesday, July 22nd at 9:30pm in the Hall Theater. Hanna Bergholm will be in attendance.
The trailer has arrived. Watch it, and take a look at a small gallery of stills, down below.
With dreams of starting a perfect family, Saga (Seidi Haarla, Compartment No. 6) and her British husband Jon (Rupert Grint, Knock at the Cabin) move to the isolated house where she spent much of her childhood, deep in the Finnish forest. But as soon as their baby is born, despite the reassurance of all around her, Saga knows there’s something terribly wrong with her son. As their marriage starts to crack, Jon struggles to support his wife, but only Saga suspects the terrible truth about her newborn.From the director of Hatching, NIGHTBORN is a visceral, gripping and terrifying dark fable about motherhood and unconditional maternal love.
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