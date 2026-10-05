BUDDY: Digital And Home Video Release Dates Announced

Buddy will eventually wind down its theatrical run (Unless they find another version to release -- I'd vote for some kind of Gallagher splatter version but then who'd clean up afterwards?) and that means it is time to share with the movie's fans the dates when they can watch it at home, buy it on DVD and Blu-ray, AND (dah dadda daaaaah) VHS!

Read below.

WATCH IT AT HOME

On Digital: October 13, 2026

On DVD and Blu-ray: December 8, 2026

And there’s more! Pre-Sale for the VHS edition will be available via Witter Entertainment starting on November 24 so that it can ship just in time for the holiday season!

This summer, BUDDY, America’s favorite orange unicorn, emerged as the latest indie-horror box office success. The film was on a box-office tear, roaring past $26 million. This is the biggest opening of the year for a movie playing fewer than 1,800 screens, an impressive showing for an independent, non-franchise, R-rated horror film.

But the record-breaking run doesn’t stop there.

BUDDY continued to flex, charging past The Invite to become the highest grossing Sundance 2026 acquisition to date.

With all this great success, BUDDY now the highest grossing film in Saban Film’s history and the third-highest-grossing film ever for Roadside Attractions, surpassing Judy and trailing only to I Can Only Imagine and Manchester by the Sea.

Now, BUDDY will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere at home when it drops on Digital on October 13th!

Directed by Casper Kelly

Written by Casper Kelly and Jamie King

Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and Tracy Rosenblum

Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King

Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key

Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children’s television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS AND SABAN FILMS present

a BOULDERLIGHT PICTURES / LOW SPARK FILMS production

in association with SIPUR STUDIOS and SUBSTANCE