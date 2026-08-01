Fantasia 2026 Review: TOKYO BURST: CRIME CITY, Trades in Solo Grit For Buddy-Cop Chaos in a Worthy Expansion of THE ROUNDUP Universe

Welcome to Kabuki-cho, an entertainment district in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. Called the "Sleepless Town", it is home to a sprawl of host and hostess clubs, love hotels, nightclubs and yakuza hangouts.

Shiro Aiba, the Shinjuku Central Police Station’s newest, most volatile detective, walks these neon-soaked streets with swagger. Aiba didn't just study this legendary criminal underworld—he was born here, raised here, and was once the boss of a local bosozoku biker gang. He fights with raw, brute force, mostly using his head before he thinks with it.

When a dangerous criminal element with international ties stomps into his turf, Tokyo is forced to play nice with Seoul. Enter Choi Si-woo, a razor-sharp, by-the-book agent from the Korean National Police Agency. In town, with his own agenda, he is familiar with someone within this criminal element and has come to Japan to take care of business.

Aiba and Choi despise each other instantly so naturally, they are thrown into a forced, impromptu partnership. What starts as a localized manhunt quickly detonates into total anarchy. As Aiba and Choi dig into the neon’s shadows, they trigger a massive, multi-sided turf war. Strap in, because protocol is dead, and the only way out is through a mountain of broken bones.

Say hello to Eiji Uchida’s buddy-cop action comedy, Tokyo Burst: Crime City, a spin-off of The Roundup action movies from Korea, expanding the internationally popular franchise into Japan. If there was any question about its connection, know that Don Lee joined the movie as an associate producer to put The Roundup universe into it. And if that were not enough, the arrival of a fan-favourite character of the franchise partway through the story certainly solidified it. It took us a moment, but more devoted fans of the franchise cheered loudly upon his arrival, and then we did our best "Pointing Rick Dalton" as well.

Uchida’s screenplay, co-written with Tatsuro Mishima, shifts the series format away from the original’s pairing of the action-comedy and police-procedural genres into a classic, high-energy buddy-cop action-comedy. Because of our vintage, the first thing that came to mind afterwards is that a spiritual ancestor to Tokyo Burst would be Lethal Weapon 2—which you may think is ‘too old for this shit,’ but will make sense thematically if you have seen the late '80s classic buddy-cop action flick and then you watch Tokyo Burst.

In hindsight, it does not explain why Aiba has nearly the same hairstyle as Mel Gibson's Martin Riggs from that other franchise. We have likely made an accidental homage or a visual parallel, but it is nice to think that the classic still has some resonance in modern action filmmaking.

Moving on, the reason we say there is a shift in genre pairings is that The Roundup has a one-man anchor dynamic. Supported by an ensemble and featuring an unlikely ally, it still remains a solo star vehicle centered entirely on Don Lee’s character, the unstoppable, beast-like Detective Ma Seok-do. The entire story revolves around his overwhelming strength and blunt charm.

The Japanese lead, Aiba, could be one of two Japanese comedic archetypes, the "Crouching Idiot, Hidden Badass" or the "Boke" (foolish/chaotic) from the Manzai comedy tradition, leaning strongly towards “Boke”. Koshi Mizukami’s expressiveness and mugging earned top laughs throughout the story, and his character acts as a chaotic force and "loose cannon" who relies on brute force to get the job done. This serves as a reckless contrast to a disciplined partner, which is why you see this the most in Japanese comedy traditions: pairing a "Boke" (chaotic) and a "Tsukkomi" (straight man). Jung Yunho's character, Choi, is the Tsukkomi in this pairing.

For all of this to work well, you have to have great on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm between the leads. Jung and Mizukami have that exact chemistry.

The original franchise gave fans a world-class legacy, but this blistering Japanese spin-off pushes the action in a brand-new direction. The violence varies from rough and tumble brawling to just plain horrific stabbings and blade work. Very quickly in the prologue the deadly consequences of underestimating the key villains were brutally evident. There is no need for explanation on why they are as proficient at killing and murder as they are. The real question is why they are so callous and cavalier about it. If they are not doing it for themselves, who are they doing it for? That’s the question that Aiba and Choi have to answer before the rest of the city explodes in violence.

Yet, just as the story threatens to plunge into utter darkness, Tokyo Burst pivots by combining these brutal, breakneck-paced fight sequences with classic genre humour. There is a chase scene unlike anything we have ever seen, in the way that it made the audience break out into hysterics. There are a bevy of other visual gags throughout but know that you will laugh out loud when you watch a police officer casually climb up a small ladder with a broom in his hand. It sounds crazy but it is a gag that is played out with a callback and got top laughs both times. It is just the perfect running gag. The story also features colorful characters, like those from the host club and the local yakuza gang, that give extra life to not only the story, but the city of Shinjuku.

Tokyo Burst: Crime City respects its roots while carving out its own identity. By trading in the solo-star vehicle format for a chaotic, cross-cultural buddy-cop setup, Uchida makes a spin-off that hits hard and laughs loud. Mizukami and Jung are a blast to watch as they fight their way through Shinjuku's criminal underworld, proving that franchises can cross borders without losing what makes them work. The film bridges the gap between Korea's gritty crime thrillers and Japan's rich comedic traditions, hitting a sweet spot between hyper-violence and Manzai humor. It is loud, violent, funny, and one of the most entertaining action comedies of the year.

Whether you are a fan of The Roundup universe or a sucker for relentless action mixed with great comedy, this trip to Shinjuku is a mandatory watch. Do not miss it.