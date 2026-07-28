Fantasia 2026 Review: THE LAST HORROR, Myanmar's First Found-Footage Film is Too Safe With The Scares

The Last Footage starts with a collection of videos from life loggers, users recording daily experiences using wearable tech. We see the Burmese peoples out jogging along lakefronts, playing concerts with their bands, riding the backseat of a motorcycle which has its own set of circumstances. Then we have Aung Khant, a young man who has just bought his own pair of 4K smart glasses with the intention of documenting his own life for everyone to see.

While at dinner with his girlfriend, Linn, friends Wa Na and Mya, and another couple, Thu Ya and Daisy, the group are planning their next big adventurous outing. Thu Ya announces that he has inherited a rubber plantation in the Wingabar Forest from a recently passed family member and that he has already arranged for the group to go and check it out. Thu Ya has hired a bus, driven by the harmonious Ko Htet, to get to their destination. There are just a couple wrinkles.

Linn’s parents have taken off for the weekend and left her with her younger brother Min Thant to tag along for the weekend. Along the way Thu Ya’s estranged uncle, Ko Nyo, has intercepted the bus, ranting about the area that they are going to. He warns they do not know the dangers of the jungle and the group would be well enough to leave it alone. Determined, Thu Ya insists they still go and reluctantly lets his uncle come along with them, as guide to the abandoned home on the property.

As night falls they reach their destination only to find a cackling crone occupying it. Eerily lit only by candlelight jars of fermenting insects and small animals line one wall, in front stands a table with all sorts of trinkets, knickknacks, and of course, a bound book with dark illustrations and a foreign text. Something, or someone, might be buried in the backyard - but that is for later. Upon their arrival howling and shrieking pierce the night air. The group has woken up something in the woods and it is headed to the cabin where they are huddled together.

The Last Footage has the distinction of being Myanmar's first found-footage horror film. As far as anyone knows, it is also the first Burmese horror to hit the global genre-festival circuit. Shot first-person POV-style through Aung Khant’s glasses, it shows just how far we’ve come since 2015’s JeruZalem—the first found-footage horror to feature smart glasses as the method of capturing events onscreen. Since then, technology has become… uh… smarter (groan), lighter, and way easier to work with. In fact, resolutions today are about four times higher than what smart glasses offered a decade ago. This leaves us with one big question: did director Arkar Soe Oo actually use up-to-date wearable tech, or did he just fake the effect like the Paz brothers did? After all, trying to convert and project the 720p HD resolution of old Google Glass in a cinema would be an absolute nightmare. We knew from the get go that they did not use the glasses to shoot their movie. We want to believe Arakar used the real deal, but we wouldn’t hold it against him if he didn’t. We live in an era where a feat like this is actually believable, so we gladly suspend our disbelief and let our current digital reality dictate truth.

After a bit of a bait-and-switch, the real terror of the forest comes lumbering out of the dark. For fans of old-school horror special effects, it is hard to deny the joy of practical, man-in-suit creature action. While the suit frankly limits the actor's mobility, it doesn't make or break the film since the chaos is kept away in the background of almost every shot. By keeping the horror decidedly at a distance, the violence avoids looking gratuitous. We see bursts of blood spray illuminated by torchlight or truck headlamps, but the camera never focuses on any of it. Whether this was an artistic choice or a technical restriction, it leaves the audience with no option but to feed off the fear of the survivors in the foreground as they watch their friends get throttled, thrown, and gouged deep in the woods. This restrained approach to portraying the violence makes sense when considering the region's strict distribution landscape. A lot of imported horror cinema comes from Myanmar’s Buddhist neighbour, Thailand, which we believe means local audiences are at least familiar with the toe-curling horror that Western fans have come to expect from Thai cinema. However, even though a Thai film passed the rule of law from its own domestic sensors, it must face another set of restrictions set by Myanmar's ruling junta when imported. These guidelines strictly scrutinize anything from the depiction of Buddhist clergy and sexual attire to onscreen violence and chaos. So it is understandable that what we see in The Last Footage rings familiar with what we would have seen coming out of Thailand over the years. Familiarity breeds comfort. We are not left with a lot to decipher or interpret because many themes and devices that Arkar uses in their movie are things picked up from Southeast Asian horror cinema and their dependable tropes. He is using a shared regional cinematic language so the movie looks and feels like the Thai horror cinema that audiences are already accustomed to. No narrative guesswork requires very little mental heavy lifting to figure out. If there is an issue we have with The Last Footage it isn’t the technical challenges or merits like filming it for the creature effects. It is when Thu Ya and Linn become crying babies, left to fill in the roles of "The Hysterics". While Linn’s panic is a predictable reaction to Min Thant’s early disappearance—likely a narrative move to bypass those strict local regulations regarding children in danger—Thu Ya’s meltdown serves a much deeper thematic purpose. Thu Ya’s weepy arc is that of the cocky business-minded person being knocked down a peg. Perhaps this is commentary about the wealthy showing their true colors when the chips are on the table. For all their ruthlessness and business savvy it amounts to nothing when real survival is at stake.

The issue is, when all your violence has to be held at a distance—for whatever reason—all the audience has to feed off of is what is directly in front of us, and in this instance, that is panic. Not terror. Panic. Because of that, you begin to lose empathy for either of them. There was a lot of legwork at the beginning of the story to endear us to this cast of characters, but it begins to unravel when Thu Ya’s uncle arrives, and then that gets completely thrown out once bodies start to fall. You have to be careful with this because if you are forced to go out of your way to place horror violence all the way at the back of the shot, you are already eliminating one thing that horror fans go to horror movies for—to watch victims get what's coming to them.

Ultimately, Arkar Soe Oo found himself caught in a classic case of "damned if you do, damned if you don't." Show the violence that hardcore horror fans crave up close, and the film gets instantly buried by Myanmar's censorship laws before anyone can even see it. Play it safe by pushing the gore into the background to placate the censors, and you leave your audience trapped in the foreground with the pair of weeping hysterics.

While The Last Footage deserves credit for breaking ground as a trailblazing piece of Burmese genre cinema, it is a reminder of the creative tightrope regional filmmakers must walk—proving that sometimes, surviving the censors means sacrificing the very terror that makes horror worth watching.