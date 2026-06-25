Shudder in July: Highlighting a Strong Lineup of Features: FACES OF DEATH, SACCHARINE, NIGHTBORN, EXIT 8, And TOUCH ME
July is coming in hot and Shudder has announced their lineup of feature films and repertory titles next month.
First up, the feature film lineup is one of the strongest the streamer has had all year. It starts with the tremendously funny horror comedy, Touch Me, followed by the new Faces of Death, Japanese liminal thriller Exit 8, Natalie Erika James's Saccharine and the most recently announced acquisition, Hanna Bergholm's Nightborn. All were either highly anticipated films this year, or critically acclaimed releases.
In the repertory programming there is a whole block of public domain/horror parodies coming on July 6th. The rest of the lineup features a fair number of classics like Evil Dead, I Spit on Your Grave, The Craft, Cabin in the Woods, Sleepaway Camp and Dead Snow.
The feature film lineup is in the gallery below. The repertory program follows.
July 2026 Programming HighlightsHere's what's coming to Shudder next month!SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:July 10: “Joe Bob’s Savage Summer” Watch PartyJuly 17: “Faces of Death Double Feature” Watch PartyJuly 31: “Twisted Christmas in July” Watch Party – Christmas Bloody Christmas and Black ChristmasSHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**July 1DaydreamersA young vampire raised in a secluded river community that suppresses its thirst for human blood, is drawn into a dangerous world that tests his loyalty, beliefs and survival.AmerAs a young girl Ana was a rebellious child. She was also tormented by images of death and a shadowy, ominous figure in black. Now an adult, she is once again tormented by shadowy other-worldly forms.Ghost ShipA salvage crew discovers a long-lost 1962 passenger ship floating lifeless in a remote region of the Bering Sea and son notices that its long-dead inhabitants may still be on board.A Grand MockeryJosie’s mundane life changes when mental illness drives him to Queensland’s rainforests. Shot on super-8, this playful diptych shifts from dark comedy to transformation alongside its protagonist.Cabin in the WoodsFive teens visit a remote cabin and explore its cellar, finding strange items. When Dana reads from a book there, she unleashes zombie killers. But the situation is more complex than it appears.Oscar Tango HellwaterOttoman Moore loses his strongest employee to a gruesome bear attack and is forced to accept help from a mysterious preacher whose presence deepens his growing suspicions about his wife and his town.The ScarecrowA group of friends disturb an ancient spirit inhabiting a scarecrow.The CovenantThe death of a student at an elite academy in New England threatens the centuries-old secret of four families.The CraftA young girl new to a Catholic school befriends a coven of witches whom the other students either shun or fear. But when a powerful invocation goes wrong, the consequences could endanger their lives.The Evil Dead (1983)Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.Dream EaterA filmmaker documents her boyfriend’s violent parasomnia during their holiday at a remote cabin in the woods, and as his sleepwalking gets worse, she believes the cause might be something far more sinister.July 6Winnie The Pooh: Blood and HoneyAfter Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a boody rampage as they search for a new source of food.Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.Bambi: The ReckoningA car wreck strands a mother and son in the deep woods where a mutated, vengeful deer stalks them. As local hunters and an obsessive grandmother converge, the forest becomes a bloody arena for a grieving creature’s primal rage.Peter Pan’s Neverland NightmareWendy Darling strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan. Along the way she meets Tinkerbell who is seen taking heroin, believing that it’s pixie dust.I Heart WillieIn this horrific origin story of the most beloved cartoon character of modern times, an obsessed fan of Steamboat Willie leads her friends into a deadly mousetrap where pure evil seeks to harvest their skin.July 8I Spit on Your Grave (1978)An aspiring writer is repeatedly assaulted, humiliated and left for dead by four men she systematically hunts down to seek revenge.July 13Sleepaway CampBunks and showers are a mad stabber’s beat at a summer camp strictly for teens.The OutwatersFour travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert.Dead SnowA ski vacation turns horrific for a group of medical students as they find themselves confronted by an unimaginable menace: Nazi zombies.July 20Cold RoadOn a frozen highway in the remote Canadian North, an Indigenous woman and her dog are hunted by a stranger in a semi-truck.Baby in the BasketA baby in a basket is left on the steps of an isolated monastery on a Scottish island. The nuns take it in, planning to care for it until a storm passes. Soon though, strange and unexplained events begin to happen at the convent.Nina WuNina Wu lives a solitary life and dreams of becoming an actress. One day, she lands a role in a 70s spy movie and devotes herself entirely to the character, but she is haunted by threats and unfortunate events.A Good Woman is Hard to FindA recently widowed young mother will go to any lengths to protect her children as she seeks the truth behind her husband’s murder.July 27Terminal IslandAfter the abolishment of the death penalty, California murderers are dumped on an island to spend the rest of their lives unsupervised. There, two groups are formed, one led by a psychopath and the other determined to bring him down.Cut Throats NineAfter bandits attack a wagon transporting prisoners, a sergeant and his daughter must trek through harsh, snow-covered terrain to get seven sadistic convicts to their destination.Night Train to TerrorHorror anthology where God and Satan are on a train discussing the fate of three individuals.
FACES OF DEATH Shudder Original Film | Directed by Daniel Goldhaber | Streaming On Shudder July 10 | Available in US, CA
Synopsis
Faces of Death continues the exploration of the original film’s infamous ‘Is it real or not?’ when a woman (Barbie Ferreira, Euphoria) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction or unfolding in real time.
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