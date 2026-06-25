Shudder in July: Highlighting a Strong Lineup of Features: FACES OF DEATH, SACCHARINE, NIGHTBORN, EXIT 8, And TOUCH ME

July is coming in hot and Shudder has announced their lineup of feature films and repertory titles next month.

First up, the feature film lineup is one of the strongest the streamer has had all year. It starts with the tremendously funny horror comedy, Touch Me, followed by the new Faces of Death, Japanese liminal thriller Exit 8, Natalie Erika James's Saccharine and the most recently announced acquisition, Hanna Bergholm's Nightborn. All were either highly anticipated films this year, or critically acclaimed releases.

In the repertory programming there is a whole block of public domain/horror parodies coming on July 6th. The rest of the lineup features a fair number of classics like Evil Dead, I Spit on Your Grave, The Craft, Cabin in the Woods, Sleepaway Camp and Dead Snow.

The feature film lineup is in the gallery below. The repertory program follows.

July 2026 Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

July 10: “Joe Bob’s Savage Summer” Watch Party

July 17: “Faces of Death Double Feature” Watch Party

July 31: “Twisted Christmas in July” Watch Party – Christmas Bloody Christmas and Black Christmas

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

July 1

Daydreamers

A young vampire raised in a secluded river community that suppresses its thirst for human blood, is drawn into a dangerous world that tests his loyalty, beliefs and survival.

Amer

As a young girl Ana was a rebellious child. She was also tormented by images of death and a shadowy, ominous figure in black. Now an adult, she is once again tormented by shadowy other-worldly forms.

Ghost Ship

A salvage crew discovers a long-lost 1962 passenger ship floating lifeless in a remote region of the Bering Sea and son notices that its long-dead inhabitants may still be on board.

A Grand Mockery

Josie’s mundane life changes when mental illness drives him to Queensland’s rainforests. Shot on super-8, this playful diptych shifts from dark comedy to transformation alongside its protagonist.

Cabin in the Woods

Five teens visit a remote cabin and explore its cellar, finding strange items. When Dana reads from a book there, she unleashes zombie killers. But the situation is more complex than it appears.

Oscar Tango Hellwater

Ottoman Moore loses his strongest employee to a gruesome bear attack and is forced to accept help from a mysterious preacher whose presence deepens his growing suspicions about his wife and his town.

The Scarecrow

A group of friends disturb an ancient spirit inhabiting a scarecrow.

The Covenant

The death of a student at an elite academy in New England threatens the centuries-old secret of four families.

The Craft

A young girl new to a Catholic school befriends a coven of witches whom the other students either shun or fear. But when a powerful invocation goes wrong, the consequences could endanger their lives.

The Evil Dead (1983)

Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.

Dream Eater

A filmmaker documents her boyfriend’s violent parasomnia during their holiday at a remote cabin in the woods, and as his sleepwalking gets worse, she believes the cause might be something far more sinister.

July 6

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey

After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a boody rampage as they search for a new source of food.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Bambi: The Reckoning

A car wreck strands a mother and son in the deep woods where a mutated, vengeful deer stalks them. As local hunters and an obsessive grandmother converge, the forest becomes a bloody arena for a grieving creature’s primal rage.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare

Wendy Darling strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan. Along the way she meets Tinkerbell who is seen taking heroin, believing that it’s pixie dust.

I Heart Willie

In this horrific origin story of the most beloved cartoon character of modern times, an obsessed fan of Steamboat Willie leads her friends into a deadly mousetrap where pure evil seeks to harvest their skin.

July 8

I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

An aspiring writer is repeatedly assaulted, humiliated and left for dead by four men she systematically hunts down to seek revenge.

July 13

Sleepaway Camp

Bunks and showers are a mad stabber’s beat at a summer camp strictly for teens.

The Outwaters

Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert.

Dead Snow

A ski vacation turns horrific for a group of medical students as they find themselves confronted by an unimaginable menace: Nazi zombies.

July 20

Cold Road

On a frozen highway in the remote Canadian North, an Indigenous woman and her dog are hunted by a stranger in a semi-truck.

Baby in the Basket

A baby in a basket is left on the steps of an isolated monastery on a Scottish island. The nuns take it in, planning to care for it until a storm passes. Soon though, strange and unexplained events begin to happen at the convent.

Nina Wu

Nina Wu lives a solitary life and dreams of becoming an actress. One day, she lands a role in a 70s spy movie and devotes herself entirely to the character, but she is haunted by threats and unfortunate events.

A Good Woman is Hard to Find

A recently widowed young mother will go to any lengths to protect her children as she seeks the truth behind her husband’s murder.

July 27

Terminal Island

After the abolishment of the death penalty, California murderers are dumped on an island to spend the rest of their lives unsupervised. There, two groups are formed, one led by a psychopath and the other determined to bring him down.

Cut Throats Nine

After bandits attack a wagon transporting prisoners, a sergeant and his daughter must trek through harsh, snow-covered terrain to get seven sadistic convicts to their destination.

Night Train to Terror

Horror anthology where God and Satan are on a train discussing the fate of three individuals.