Fantasia 2026 Review: CORPUS, Languid Queer Thriller Delivers a Killer Horror Payoff

Sayo photographs New York’s nightlife, dealing drugs to partygoers at clubs and generally stays out of trouble with the owners of those clubs with free samples. Life takes a spin when he learns that Vince, an old friend whose star is on the rise in Hollywood, is back in town. Sayo also happens to have a massive crush on Vince. Time moves slowly with each picture Sayo takes and it almost grinds to a halt when Vince shows up at the club that night.

Old passions are rekindled; Sayo does not know if he is coming or going. He tries to keep distance between Vince and himself despite past desires igniting once again. Vince invites Sayo and their friend Ross to a party upstate, at the home of Billie, a famous photographer. They arrive at an sprawling, old estate, deep into the woods; presumably owned by Billie and her partner Cata. In the periphery lingers Wren, a young model we saw Billie taking photos of in the prologue. Once everyone gets settled the drinks start to flow freely and passions stir once again. Passes are made, passes are rejected. Desires and frustrations happen in equal measure.

The next day, true intentions are revealed. Someone has designs for something beyond the carnal joy of physical intimacy and sexual fulfillment. The exchange of bodily fluids ranks low on the list of things to start being worried about.