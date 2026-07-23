Fantasia 2026 Review: YOU ARE THE FILM, A Meta-Cinema Romance That Tears a Hole in the Universe

As someone who typically goes to the movies on a Sunday night for the 10:30pm show, and typically to go watch the stranger side of cinema, I am often given a ‘private screening’ from the local Cineplex chain.

Because, seriously, who else living in the suburbs would go see Terrence Malick's The New World, Paul Cox's Innocence, Renny Harlin's Deep Blue Sea, or Bruce McDonald's Pontypool at that odd hour? In short, I love being in a movie auditorium alone and having the place all to myself for just about any film.

Clearly, I am not at all alone in this aspect, as Ueda Makoto, the writer of charming and inventive time loop films, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes and River, sets his directorial debut in a cinema with an audience of one. Well, two cinemas in two different universes, each with an audience of one. That interact with one another, and eventually bleed into a full Pleasantville type scenario . One that is both inventive as all get out, and romantically silly to boot; ironically made in that OVA Japanese sensibility, only here, live-action and in theatres.

Makota struggles to get her latest play into a venue, with her lead actors showing socially awkward reluctance. Kazuma and his musician pals struggle to sell tickets to their latest show. Each of their friends tell them to go to the movies, take a break, and think about it. Once they (separately) get into the movie theatre, a charmingly small screen with bright yellow seats showing only a hint of wear, all they see is each other staring at the screen. They talk to the screen. The other talks back. They try to prove they are the real one, and the other is just a movie. They share story synopsis from the lobby cards.

This creates a rift in the universe, which both infuriates the exasperated ticket-seller in the front of the house, and a man in coveralls with a red toolbox (see: Don Knotts) responsible for not letting two worlds collide. Inventive and silly in equal measure, Makoto eventually incorporates movie tropes such as alien invasions, gangs, gambling schemes and the yakuza into the mix in a frappé of absurdity that never once outstays its welcome in its admittedly brief 67 minutes. Some of their friends are killed on screen, and with each of them knowing the ending of the other film, it offers a unique collaboration opportunity to both save their pals and fall in love.

In his first shot at directing one of his meticulously-crafted screenplays, the director uses steadicam shots for Makota and Kazuma wandering back and forth from the cinema to their local book store and coffee shop (respectively), while he is a bit snappier and edit-happy when things are happening ‘on screen.’ You Are The Film is a tight little experimental exercise that cannot help but find a loving and satisfied audience giddy for the idea of the two leads getting together, finding artistic success, and saving the universe in the process.



Go watch it alone in a cinema. Or, even better, bring your friends.