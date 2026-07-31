Now Streaming: THE DEVIL'S MOUTH, Hungry Hungry Shark in Thailand

We are happy advocates of the theatrical viewing experience. Personally, there's nothing I enjoy more than seeing a good movie in a good theater.

On the other hand, some movies never get the chance to play even a limited run in theaters, while others may have escaped your notice during their cinema engagements.

In our weekly guide, we cover new and noteworthy indie and international genre movies that have arrived on various streaming services: Prime Video, Shudder, Sundance Now, and HBO Max. (Personally, I'm glad I have AMC+, which incorporates both Shudder and Sundance Now, among others.)

Whatever your streaming service(s) of choice, here are a few options that our team can recommend this weekend.

The Devil's Mouth

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, and some other people star in a shark thriller that is utterly ridiculous at times, yet at other times surprisingly sweet and moving, primarily thanks to Newton's performance; she's a terrific lead.

Jeff Wadlow directed with his usual efficiency; the underwater scenes look great, the outdoor locations in Thailand look great, and the caves look like caves. Honestly, I'm not sure what else you need for a PG-13 rated shark thriller.

Official synopsis: "Five friends explore The Devil's Mouth cave system in Thailand for one last adventure before life in the real world begins. But they soon discover that something is hunting them under the water... fast, silent, and deadly. In the suffocating darkness, trust erodes, panic spreads and every wrong turn becomes a fight for survival."

Nightborn

The film is now streaming on Shudder, as well as on AMC+.

Our review by J Hurtado: "Swinging deftly between family drama, folk horror nightmares, and pitch-black comedy, Bergholm and her intrepid leading actress, Haarla take us through the carnal and psychological gauntlet of new motherhood in a shocking and enlightening way."

Official synopsis: "Eager to start a family, Saga and Jon move to her childhood home in the Finnish forest. But after their baby's birth, the couple's dream of a perfect child turns into a nightmare."

Over Your Dead Body

The film is now streaming on Sundance Now, as well as on AMC+.

Our review by J Hurtado: "Uproariously funny, absolutely brutal in its disregard for the structural integrity of the human body, and lightning paced with jokes and stunts coming fast and furious, Over Your Dead Body is a definite winner for fans of bloodthirsty black comedy."

Official synopsis: "A dysfunctional married couple retreats to a secluded cabin to repair their relationship, but each secretly plots to murder the other."





The Drama

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

If you have seen The Odyssey already and/or see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in movie theaters this weekend, arrive home, and say to yourself: 'What I really want to see now is Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in something a little less blockbuster-y,' have we got a movie for you!

Our review by Kyle Logan: "A few moments, including the climax, do land too cleanly in the cringe comedy space, but for the most part, The Drama maintains a much more visceral unease than most comedies can allow without entirely giving up on being a comedy, though any genre marker seems inadequate. Except maybe "romance," because whatever else you want to call it, it might just make you believe in love again."

Official synopsis: "A happily engaged couple (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails."

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

