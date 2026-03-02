1000 WOMEN IN HORROR Trailer

Donna Davies' documentary, 1000 Women in Horror, arrives on Shudder on March 20th. The trailer has arrived, and you can check it out below.

Celebrate Women's History Month with a New Documentary Exploring How Women Pioneers Revolutionized Horror Cinema﻿ Directed by Donna Davies ﻿﻿Based on the Book by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas A deep dive into how women pioneers revolutionized horror cinema through their groundbreaking work as directors, actors, and creators since 1895, leaving an indelible mark on the genre’s evolution. Featuring interviews with Roxanne Benjamin, Akela Cooper, Mary Harron, Cerise Howard, Kier-La Janisse, Nikyatu Jusu, Roseanne Liang, Annalise Lockhart, Toby Poser, Sara Risher, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Kate Siegel, Jenn Wexler, and more.