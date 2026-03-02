BOUTIQUE: Paul Giamatti Sets First Horror Role, an American Tourist Caught in an Eerie English Seaside Town
Not too long ago, Paul Giamatti was on a red carpet, and when asked what he would like to do, what he has not done yet, he replied that he would like to do a horror film. It created a tremor throughout the horror community because, well, he is Paul Giamatti. The Paul Giamatti.
The immediate question on everyone's minds was, who would be the lucky filmmaker to have Giamatti involved with their project? Today, we have an answer from Deadline. It is Jim Gavin and his upcoming project, Boutique.
Giamatti will play American tourist Calvin who “journeys to the eerie English seaside town that inspired the work of his favorite reclusive author but instead gets entangled with a murderous secret society permeating the whole town.”Filming is being lined up for this summer with the project heralding from writer-director Jim Gavin (Lodge 49). Giamatti will produce with Dan Carey through their company Touchy Feely Films (Outsiders) along with James Harris and Mark Lane for Tea Shop Productions (Obsession) and Guy Danella (Violent Night) for XYZ Films, who will also finance.Giamatti said: “I’m crazy excited to be a part of this project and for Touchy Feely to be working with XYZ. Scary, funny, bizarre, strangely moving, it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read by one of the most talented guys I know, Jim Gavin!”“We’re honored and excited to be working with a legend like Paul and take his singular talents to new genre territories through Jim’s iconic script,” commented XYZ’s Guy Danella.
XYZ Films owns ScreenAnarchy.com and had no influence or bearing on this article. Here is their official announcement.
Paul Giamatti is set to star in the mystery horror BOUTIQUE, written and directed by Jim Gavin (Creator of AMC’s “Lodge 49”). Giamatti will produce with Dan Carey through their company Touchy Feely Films (“Outsiders", COLD SOULS) along with James Harris and Mark Lane for Tea Shop Productions (OBSESSION) and Guy Danella (VIOLENT NIGHT) for XYZ Films, who will also finance. Jacob Jaffke (MAXXXINE) will serve as Executive Producer. The film is set for production in the UK this summer and marks Gavin’s feature film directorial debut, reuniting him with Touchy Feely, producers of “Lodge 49.”In the film, American tourist Calvin (Giamatti) journeys to the eerie English seaside town that inspired the work of his favorite reclusive author but instead gets entangled with a murderous secret society permeating the whole town.Paul Giamatti is an acclaimed American actor known for his richly textured performances in SIDEWAYS, AMERICAN SPLENDOR, the HBO miniseries “John Adams” and the hit drama “Billions.” He earned widespread awards recognition, including a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination, for his performance in Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS.Recent credits include the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” as well as starring in an episode of "Black Mirror," for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination. He can next be seen starring opposite Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming yet-to-be titled feature film.BOUTIQUE marks another collaboration between XYZ Films and Tea Shop, who recently wrapped shooting on the horror film BANQUET, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and starring Meghann Fahy, Corey Mylchreest, and Alfie Williams."I'm crazy excited to be a part of this project and for Touchy Feely to be working with XYZ. Scary, funny, bizarre, strangely moving, it's one of the best scripts I've ever read by one of the most talented guys I know, Jim Gavin!" said Paul Giamatti.“We’re honored and excited to be working with a legend like Paul and take his singular talents to new genre territories through Jim’s iconic script,” said XYZ’s Guy Danella.
