SONG SILENCED: COMING OUT IN CHRISTIAN MUSIC: Official Trailer And Poster Released For Ry Levey's New Documentary
Documentarian Ry Levey (Out in the Ring, Boutique: To Preserve and Collect) has a new documentary primed and ready to hit the festival.
Song Silenced: Coming Out in Christian Music will have its world premiere at the 50th Cleveland International Film Festival in April. On that announcement, the official trailer and poster were revealed today.
Song Silenced: Coming Out in Christian Music uncovers the untold stories of million-selling Christian music artists who bravely came out—only to have their careers cancelled or cut short by the industry they helped define. Alongside these silenced icons, the film spotlights a new generation of openly queer musicians reshaping faith-based music by bypassing traditional Christian radio and breaking through on platforms like iTunes and Spotify, where they are topping Christian charts and reaching audiences hungry for authenticity. At the intersection of faith, identity, and artistry, the documentary examines how queer voices are challenging long-standing power structures while creating a more inclusive soundtrack for the faithful amid rising global hostility toward LGBTQ+ communities.
This is an interesting one because, while it may not fall within our regular genre wheelhouse, we are reminded that we met ScreenAnarchy founder Todd Brown at a Christian college, and the common bond between us at the time was Christian music. So invested were we in the scene that Summer road trips into the U.S. for days-long music festivals were an annual occurrence.
But now we are far removed from that scene, so much so that we don't recognize any of the subjects in Levey's doc. It is still an interesting subject to tackle, as fundamentalist congregations seemingly yell louder than affirming ones. Check out the trailer below.
