EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Hopper's THE LAST MOVIE Gets New Poster Art For Upcoming Theatrical Rerelease

In 1971, Dennis Hopper directed his passion project, The Last Movie, on the back of the massive success of his first feature, Easy Rider. Arbelos, the new film restoration and distribution company started by Dennis Bartok, Ei Toshinari, David Marriott, and Craig Rogers has unveiled the new key art for this, their first official release.
The film, co-written by Stewart Stern (Rebel Without a Cause), won an award at the Venice Film Festival, but was a massive critical and financial failure when it released in the US shortly thereafter. The production of the film and Hopper's descent into drug and alcohol abuse were chronicled in LM Kit Carson's The American Dreamer, and The Last Movie's collapse led to a long period of exile for Hopper, which he didn't really come back from for nearly a decade.
The new artwork was designed by Dylan Haley, who'd previously created striking visuals for Cinelicious Pics' rerelease of Funeral Parade of Roses and Private Property, among many others. The first image focuses on the defeated image of Hopper's character, the stuntman Kansas and is sure to leave an impression. The second features a more triumphant image of Kansas that serves as a potent counterpoint.
Here is a little bit about the restoration from the Arbelos team: