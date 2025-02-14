Friday One Sheet: Calgary Underground 2025

"Lowbrow maximalist illustrations brimming with thoughtful puns, juicy buns, and innuendo." This is how illustrator Hamburger Hands (aka Kyle Schneider) describes his work, here for the 22nd Calgary Underground Film Festival, and its key art.



It is an ode to Underground Comix and a fantasy mis-adventure besides. In its pink, orange, and fecund ochre-green glory, it also plays like a choose-your-own-adventure novel.



Here be dragons. (And please, do mind the Arcane Fung.)