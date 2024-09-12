Beyond Fest 2024: Full Lineup Announced
Beyond Fest, the massive genre film festival out of Los Angeles has announced the program for this year's festival. As expected, it is a bounty of world premieres, festival hits and classic favorites.
Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot will premiere at the festival, as will Joe Begos' Jimmy and Stiggs.
A 50th anniversary screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacare will be followed by a screening of Alexandre O Philippe's Venice-winning documentary Chain Reactions.
The festival also boasts more double and triple bills than a presidential legal team with presentations of films by Sam Raimi, Jennifer Kent, Shane Black, and Tarsem Singh. There will be a special double bill of two desaturated Godzilla films, Shin Godzilla: Orthochromatic and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Kyle MacLachlan will host screenings of three of his previous films. Likewise, Don Johnson will host screenings of two of his past films.
Free screenings include A Mother's Embrace from Christian Ponce, Kensuke Sonomura’s action comedy Ghost Killer, which features three quarters of the team behind the Baby Assassins crew, Can Evrenol's Sayara, and the world premiere of Jean Luc Herbulot's Zero.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Tickets go on sale tomorrow so check out the full lineup below and get ready for tomorrow's ticket spree.
After entertaining over 25,000 guests in 2023, Beyond Fest returns for its 12th edition spanning September 25th - October 9th. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and Vista Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3)non-profit film institution.Beyond Fest opens with the World Premiere of Gary Dauberman’s chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal novel SALEM’S LOT whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s CLOUD with the legendary Japanese auteur joining in-person to launch a 7-film retrospective. Additional showcase screenings include the West Coast Premieres of the monumental epic THE BRUTALIST in 70mm with Brady Corbet, the 35mm debut of Palme D’or Winner ANORA with writer/director Sean Baker and Mikey Madison in person and Marielle Heller’s wonderfully scathing NIGHTBITCH starring a ferocious Amy Adams hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast.. Guy Maddin launches a special retrospective with his new film, RUMOURS, Jesse Eisenberg’s brilliantly funny A REAL PAIN takes us on a trip least wanted, and the Los Angeles Premiere of Ali Abbasi’s cutthroat origin story THE APPRENTICE, starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova.The World Premiere of Joe Begos’ full-throttle-acid-fury-nightmare JIMMY AND STIGGS headlines a stellar collection of the best in new genre that also includes the West Coast Premieres of Steven Soderbergh’s haunting and subversive ghost story, PRESENCE, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott’s wonderfully savage BRING THEM DOWN, Damien Leone’s outrageously grotesque festive assault, TERRIFIER 3, Greg Jardin’s mind-bending Sundance smash IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE, the terror trip to space that is V/H/S BEYOND, and the newest bone shaker from Spider One, LITTLE BITES. For a special evening, the ever-incredible Sarah Paulson also joins us for the US Premiere of the suspense thriller, HOLD YOUR BREATH paired with MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE.International Cinema once again takes center stage with DEVARA: PART 1, the newest epic from Beyond Fest superhero Jr NTR, the U.S. Premiere of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller sequel, THE PLATFORM 2, from Spanish provocateur Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Later in the festival, we will present a second dose of society’s dark heart with the International Premiere of Gaztelu-Urrutia’s RICH FLU, and the world-famous Toho Studios takes over the Egyptian Theatre for a day with the International Premiere of MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT and a world-first desaturated double bill of SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC and GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR.Genre spotlight events include the World Premiere of the brand new, never-before-seen ‘Shush Cut’ of HUSH with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel in person, who also hosts the International Premiere of the 4K Restoration of LAKE MUNGO, Tobin Bell, Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell join to debut the restored and unrated cut of their seminal shocker, SAW, and the definitive horror movie of all time, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, finally gets its formal Hollywood Premiere at its official 50th Anniversary screening complete with 12 members of its original cast and crew in attendance. THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE is followed by the West Coast Premiere of Alexandre O. Philippe’s insightful examination of Hooper’s classic, CHAIN REACTIONS. Rucking Fotten returns to host a special 30th anniversary screening of THE CROW – complete with an exclusive shirt, and a recently discovered 70mm print of TOTAL RECALL will unspool in LA for only the third time in 25 years.Visionary filmmakers get their much-deserved spotlight with a series of in-person events as the great Sam Raimi returns with a 35mm triple feature of DARKMAN, THE QUICK AND THE DEAD, and DRAG ME TO HELL, Shane Black showcases his pugilistic excellence with a quadruple bill including KISS KISS BANG BANG and THE NICE GUYS, Jennifer Kent makes a rare US appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of THE BABADOOK paired with THE NIGHTINGALE, Walter Hill revisits the murderous swamps of SOUTHERN COMFORT, Paul W.S. Anderson attends for a rare showing of his cosmic-cult-space-horror, EVENT HORIZON, and Indian auteur Tarsem Singh joins to showcase two stunning restorations: the World Premiere of THE CELL and the West Coast Premiere of THE FALL.Cinema icons are saluted via an epic array of special event repertory screenings including a seminal 30th-anniversary SPEED reunion with stars Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and director Jan de Bont, Kyle MacLachlan joins for a career tribute featuring three of his most special performances in BLUE VELVET, DUNE, and THE HIDDEN, Al Pacino returns to discuss his career with SCARFACE, ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, Big Red himself, Ron Perlman brings his fire with HELLBOY, celebrating its 20th anniversary Barbara Crampton hosts The Ladies of Elm Street with Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Lin Shaye, and Ronee Blakley followed by a screening of Wes Craven’s original terror, screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski join for a 30th-anniversary matinee of Tim Burton’s classic, ED WOOD, Don Johnson joins to celebrate his career accompanying an incredibly rare double bill of A BOY AND HIS DOG and THE HOT SPOT, and Bob Odenkirk reunites the cast and crew for the World Premiere of the brand new restoration of MELVIN GOES TO DINNER.“Combining a celebration of cinema whilst firmly focusing our gaze on the next generation of filmmakers has always been at the heart of the Beyond Fest” said Head of Programming Evrim Ersoy. “And this year we have even more opportunity to bring together the full spectrum of genre filmmaking to the community that is at the core of everything we do: from Kiyoshi Kurosawa to Brady Corbet, Jennifer Kent to Sam Raimi, we have created a program that embraces all corners of the cinematic spectrum.”‘Neon Theatre at Los Feliz 3’ continues to be the epicenter of discovery with a daring program of global genre all FREE courtesy of our sponsor - hotly anticipated World and International Premieres include the blistering thriller ZERO from Saloum mastermind Jean Luc Herbulot, the occult terrors of A MOTHER’S EMBRACE from director Cristian Ponce, the creepy stalking saga WHO’S WATCHING? from director Tim Kasher, the supernatural bone-chiller BAAL from director Joseph Sims-Dennet, a dive into the darkest human desires in ABOVE THE KNEE from Good Boy director Viljar Bøe, Kensuke Sonomura’s action epic GHOST KILLER and finally two documentary premieres to chill the soul - an examination of the weird murders that led to the creation of the The Wicker Man in THE LAST SACRIFICE from director Rupert Rusell and a revelatory look at the darker side of belief and obsession in the meticulously crafted SHADOWLAND from director Otso Tiainen. Other premieres include the return of Can Evrenol with his darkest shocker in the U.S. Premiere of SAYARA, Fabrice Du Welz’s obsessive police thriller MALDOROR, Joshua Erkman’s dreamy neo-noir A DESERT, Michiel Blanchart’s one-night thrill ride NIGHTCALL, Danish Oscar entry true crime shocker THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE from director Magnus von Horn, the return of Nacho Vigalondo with the visionary and heartfelt sci-fi romance DANIELA FOREVER and the North American Premiere of the eerie sci-fi SKY PEALS. Finally two restorations lead the charge with the brand new 4K of A BELL FROM HELL and a surprise 4K World Premiere from the twisted minds at Terror Vision that will surely get the audience talking.The next generation of filmmakers will also be getting a spotlight in 4 dedicated shorts blocks carefully curated to highlight the best of new and diverse genre voices at Los Feliz 3. And horror veterans Jennifer Kent and Joe Begos will make Los Feliz 3 appearances to curate and present Robert Bresson’s A MAN ESCAPED and John Frankenheimer’s SECONDS respectively, as part of the American Cinematheque’s weekly “SundayPrint Edition” series of black-and-white films on 35mm."We are thrilled for the festival to return to the beloved Egyptian Theatre, broadening Beyond Fest across Los Angeles to all three American Cinematheque venues for the very first time” said American Cinematheque Artistic Director Grant Moninger “The biggest genre fest in the U.S. has gotten even bigger with the festival’s largest slate to date. Beyond Fest 2024 has something for every L.A. moviegoer, with even more premieres, guests, reunions, marathons and free screenings of exciting new films.”See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2024. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.BEYOND FEST 2024 PROGRAMEGYPTIAN THEATREDEVARA: PART 1Special ScreeningDirector: Koratala SivaCountry: IndiaRuntime: 165 minutes2024HUSH - Shush CutWorld PremiereDirector: Mike FlanaganCountry: United StatesRuntime: 87 minutesGuests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance2016LAKE MUNGOInternational Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Joel AndersonCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 89 minutesGuests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan2008ED WOODSpecial Screening - 30th Anniversary - in 35mmDirector: Tim BurtonCountry: United StatesRuntime: 127 minutesGuests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance1994THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRESpecial Screening - 50th Anniversary - in 35mmDirector: Tobe HooperCountry: United StatesRuntime: 83 minutesGuests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail, Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn, Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant Michael McClary in attendance1974CHAIN REACTIONSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Alexandre O. PhilippeCountry: United StatesRuntime: 103 minutesGuests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance2024DARKMANSpecial Screening - in 35mmDirector: Sam RaimiCountry: United StatesRuntime: 96 minutesGuests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance1990THE QUICK AND THE DEADSpecial Screening - in 35mmDirector: Sam RaimiCountry: United StatesRuntime: 108 minutesGuests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance1995DRAG ME TO HELLSpecial Screening - in 35mmDirector: Sam RaimiCountry: United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesGuests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance2009THE FALLWest Coast Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Tarsem SinghCountry: United States, IndiaRuntime: 117 minutesGuests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance2006TERRIFIER 3West Coast PremiereDirector: Damien LeoneCountry: United StatesRuntime: 128 minutesGuests:2024IT’S WHAT’S INSIDEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Greg JardinCountry: United StatesRuntime: 103 minutesGuests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance2024THE PLATFORM 2U.S. PremiereDirector: Galder Gaztelu-UrrutiaCountry: SpainRuntime: 99 minutesGuests:2024HELLBOYSpecial Screening - 20th AnniversaryDirector: Guillermo del ToroCountry: United StatesRuntime: 122 minutesGuests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance2004THE CROWSpecial 30th Anniversary Screening - Co-Presented by Rucking FottenDirector: Alex ProyasCountry: United StatesRuntime: 1021994THE CELLWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Tarsem SinghCountry: United States, GermanyRuntime: 107 minutesGuests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance2000SAWSpecial 20th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: James WanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 103 minutesGuests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance2004JIMMY AND STIGGSWorld PremiereDirector: Joe BegosCountry: United StatesRuntime: 78 minutesGuests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance2024DUNESpecial ScreeningDirector: David LynchCountry: United StatesRuntime: 140 minutesGuests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance1984BLUE VELVETSpecial ScreeningDirector: David LynchCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutesGuests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance1986THE HIDDENSpecial ScreeningDirector: Jack SholderCountry: United StatesRuntime: 97 minutesGuests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance1987GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLORSpecial ScreeningDirector: Takashi YamazakiCountry: JapanRuntime: 125 minutesGuests:2023SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATICWest Coast PremiereDirector: Hideaki Anno and Shinji HiguchiCountry: JapanRuntime: 119 minutesGuests:2023MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXTInternational PremiereDirector: Tensai OkamuraCountry: JapanRuntime: 110 minutesGuests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance2024EVENT HORIZONDirector: Paul W.S. AndersonCountry: UK, USARuntime: 96 minutesGuests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance1997SERPENT’S PATHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kiyoshi KurosawaCountry: France, JapanRuntime: 113 minutesGuests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance2024PULSESpecial ScreeningDirector: Kiyoshi KurosawaCountry: JapanRuntime: 118 minutesGuests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance2001SPEEDSpecial Screening - 30th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Jan de BontCountry: United StatesRuntime: 116 minutesGuests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance1994AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEONSALEM’S LOTWorld PremiereDirector: Gary DaubermanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 113 minutesGuests:2024THE BABADOOKSpecial ScreeningDirector: Jennifer KentCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 94 minutesGuests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance2014THE NIGHTINGALESpecial ScreeningDirector: Jennifer KentCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 136 minutesGuests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance2018SOUTHERN COMFORTSpecial ScreeningDirector: Walter HillCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutesGuests: Director Walter Hill in attendance1981TOTAL RECALLSpecial Screening - in 70mmDirector: Paul VerhoevenCountry: United StatesRuntime: 113 minutes1990SCARFACESpecial ScreeningDirector: Brian De PalmaCountry: United StatesRuntime: 165 minutesSpecial Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance1983HOLD YOUR BREATHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Karrie Crouse, William JoinesCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minutesSpecial Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance2024MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENESpecial ScreeningDirector: Sean DurkinCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minutesSpecial Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance2011LETHAL WEAPONSpecial ScreeningDirector: Richard DonnerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 117 minutes1987KISS KISS, BANG BANGSpecial ScreeningDirector: Shane BlackCountry: United StatesRuntime: 103 minutes2005THE LAST BOY SCOUTSpecial Screening - in 35MMDirector: Tony ScottCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 minutes1991THE NICE GUYSSpecial Screening - in 35MMDirector: Shane BlackCountry: United StatesRuntime: 116 minutesGuests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance2016THE APPRENTICELos Angeles PremiereDirector: Ali AbbasiCountry: United States, Denmark, Canada, IrelandRuntime: 120 minutesGuests:2024A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREETSpecial ScreeningDirector: Wes CravenCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesGuests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance1984MELVIN GOES TO DINNERWorld Premiere - HD RestorationDirector: Bob OdenkirkCountry: United StatesRuntime: 83 minutesGuests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance2003NIGHTBITCHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Marielle HellerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 98 minutesGuests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendanceLITTLE BITESWest Coast PremiereDirector: Spider OneCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 minutesGuests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance2024V/H/S BEYONDWest Coast PremiereDirector(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate SiegelCountry: United StatesRuntime: 114 minutesGuests: To be confirmed2024A REAL PAINWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jesse EisenbergCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2024BRING THEM DOWNWest Coast PremiereDirector: Christopher AndrewsCountry: IrelandRuntime: 105 minutes2024A BOY AND HIS DOGSpecial ScreeningDirector: L.Q. JonesCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesGuests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance1975THE HOT SPOTSpecial ScreeningDirector: Dennis HopperCountry: United StatesRuntime: 130 minutesGuests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance1990RUMOURSWest Coast PremiereDirector(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan JohsonCountry: Germany, CanadaRuntime: 118 minutesGuests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance2024THE GREEN FOGSpecial ScreeningDirector(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan JohsonCountry: Canada, United StatesRuntime: 63 minutesGuests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance2017THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLDSpecial ScreeningDirector: Guy MaddinCountry: CanadaRuntime: 100 minutesGuests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance2003BRAND UPON THE BRAIN!Special ScreeningDirector: Guy MaddinCountry: Canada, United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesGuests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance2006THE BRUTALISTWest Coast Premiere - in 70MMDirector: Brady CorbetCountry: United States, United Kingdom, HungaryRuntime: 215 minutesGuests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance2024RICH FLUInternational PremiereDirector: Galder Gaztelu-UrrutiaCountry: Spain, United StatesRuntime: 116 minutes2024PRESENCEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Steven SodeberghCountry: United StatesRuntime: 85 minutes2024CLOUDWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kiyoshi KurosawaCountry: JapanRuntime: 124 minutesGuests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance2024CHIMEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kiyoshi KurosawaCountry: JapanRuntime: 45 minutesGuests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance2024NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3DANIELA FOREVERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Nacho VigalondoCountry: SpainRuntime: 113 minutes2024SKY PEALSNorth American PremiereDirector: Moin HussainCountry: UKRuntime:: 91 min2024THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Magnus Van HornCountry: DenmarkRuntime: 115 minutes2024A DESERTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Joshua ErkmannCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutes2024Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance.A MAN ESCAPEDDirector: Robert BressonCountry: FranceRuntime: 99 minutes1956Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance.American Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” SeriesTHE LAST SACRIFICEWorld PremiereDirector: Rupert RussellCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 90 minutesGuests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance2024MALDORORWest Coast PremiereDirector: Fabrice Du WelzCountry: France/BelgiumRuntime: 155 minutes2024ABOVE THE KNEEWorld PremiereDirector: Viljar BoeCountry: NorwayRuntime: 90 minutes2024ZEROWorld PremiereDirector: Jean-Luc HerbulotCountry: SenegalRuntime: 90 minutesGuests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance2024CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELLWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio BardemCountry: SpainRuntime: 106 minutes1973BAALWorld PremiereDirector: Joseph Sims-DennettCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 102 minutes2024NIGHT CALLWest Coast PremiereDirector: Michiel BlanchartCountry: France, BelgiumRuntime: 97 minutes2024WHO’S WATCHINGWorld PremiereDirector: Tim KasherCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2024Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendanceTERRORVISION SECRET SCREENINGWorld Premiere of 4K RestorationDirector: xxxx xxxxxCountry: xxxxxx xxxxxxRuntime: xx minutes1995Guests: Director and Actor in attendanceA RARE GRAND ALIGNMENTInternational PremiereDirector: Cinqué LeeCountry: USARuntime 93 minutes2023SAYARAUS PremiereDirector: Can EvrenolCountry: TurkeyRuntime: 98 minutes2024GHOST KILLERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kensuke SonomuraCountry: JapanRuntime: 105 minutes2024SHADOWLANDWorld PremiereDirector: Otso TiainenCountry: FinlandRuntime: 98 minutesGuests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance2024SECONDSDirector: John FrankenheimerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minutes1966Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendanceAmerican Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” SeriesAJ GOES TO THE DOG PARKWest Coast PremiereDirector: Toby JonesCountry: United StatesRuntime: 79 minutesGuest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance2024ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURYWest Coast PremiereDirector: Yang LiCountry: ChinaRuntime: 98 minutes2024NIGHT SILENCEUS PremiereDirector: Bartosz M. KowalskiCountry: PolandRuntime: 88 minutes2024A MOTHER’S EMBRACEInternational PremiereDirector: Cristian PonceCountry: BrazilRuntime: 90 minutes
