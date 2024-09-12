Beyond Fest Coverage Weird Features Hollywood News Cult Movies International Videos

Beyond Fest 2024: Full Lineup Announced

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Beyond Fest, the massive genre film festival out of Los Angeles has announced the program for this year's festival. As expected, it is a bounty of world premieres, festival hits and classic favorites. 
 
Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot will premiere at the festival, as will Joe Begos' Jimmy and Stiggs.
A 50th anniversary screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacare will be followed by a screening of Alexandre O Philippe's Venice-winning documentary Chain Reactions
 
The festival also boasts more double and triple bills than a presidential legal team with presentations of films by Sam Raimi, Jennifer Kent, Shane Black, and Tarsem Singh. There will be a special double bill of two desaturated Godzilla films, Shin Godzilla: Orthochromatic and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Kyle MacLachlan will host screenings of three of his previous films. Likewise, Don Johnson will host screenings of two of his past films.  
 
Free screenings include A Mother's Embrace from Christian Ponce, Kensuke Sonomura’s action comedy Ghost Killer, which features three quarters of the team behind the Baby Assassins crew, Can Evrenol's Sayara, and the world premiere of Jean Luc Herbulot's Zero
 
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Tickets go on sale tomorrow so check out the full lineup below and get ready for tomorrow's ticket spree. 
 
THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE U.S., BEYOND FEST, RETURNS FOR ITS 12TH OUTING WITH AN 82-FEATURE SLATE AND 15 DAYS OF GLOBAL CINEMATIC CELEBRATION
 
Beyond Fest announces its 2024 festival slate including the World Premiere of SALEM’S LOT, a Very Special Screening of DEVARA: PART 1, International Premiere of Toho’s MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT, West Coast Premieres of THE BRUTALIST in 70mm with Brady Corbet, Palme d’Or winner ANORA with Sean Baker and Mikey Madison, Ali Abbasi’s THE APPRENTICE, Marielle Heller’s NIGHTBITCH,  Damien Leone’s TERRIFIER 3 and in-person event screenings with filmmakers Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Sam Raimi, Tarsem Singh, Jennifer Kent, Guy Maddin, Shane Black, icons Al Pacino, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarah Paulson, Ron Perlman, and a 30th Anniversary SPEED reunion with stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont.
 
Beyond Fest, the biggest and highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2024 programming comprising 82 features, including 16 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 1 North American Premiere, 3 US Premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 25,000 guests in 2023, Beyond Fest returns for its 12th edition spanning September 25th - October 9th. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and Vista Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3)non-profit film institution.
 
Beyond Fest opens with the World Premiere of Gary Dauberman’s chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal novel SALEM’S LOT whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s CLOUD with the legendary Japanese auteur joining in-person to launch a 7-film retrospective. Additional showcase screenings include the West Coast Premieres of the monumental epic THE BRUTALIST in 70mm with Brady Corbet, the 35mm debut of Palme D’or Winner ANORA with writer/director Sean Baker and Mikey Madison in person and Marielle Heller’s wonderfully scathing NIGHTBITCH starring a ferocious Amy Adams hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast.. Guy Maddin launches a special retrospective with his new film, RUMOURS, Jesse Eisenberg’s brilliantly funny A REAL PAIN takes us on a trip least wanted, and the Los Angeles Premiere of Ali Abbasi’s cutthroat origin story THE APPRENTICE, starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova.
 
The World Premiere of Joe Begos’ full-throttle-acid-fury-nightmare JIMMY AND STIGGS headlines a stellar collection of the best in new genre that also includes the West Coast Premieres of Steven Soderbergh’s haunting and subversive ghost story, PRESENCE, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott’s wonderfully savage BRING THEM DOWN, Damien Leone’s outrageously grotesque festive assault, TERRIFIER 3, Greg Jardin’s mind-bending Sundance smash IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE, the terror trip to space that is V/H/S BEYOND, and the newest bone shaker from Spider One, LITTLE BITES. For a special evening, the ever-incredible Sarah Paulson also joins us for the US Premiere of the suspense thriller, HOLD YOUR BREATH paired with MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE.
 
International Cinema once again takes center stage with DEVARA: PART 1, the newest epic from Beyond Fest superhero Jr NTR, the U.S. Premiere of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller sequel, THE PLATFORM 2, from Spanish provocateur Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Later in the festival, we will present a second dose of society’s dark heart with the International Premiere of Gaztelu-Urrutia’s RICH FLU, and the world-famous Toho Studios takes over the Egyptian Theatre for a day with the International Premiere of MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT and a world-first desaturated double bill of SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC and GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR.
 
Genre spotlight events include the World Premiere of the brand new, never-before-seen ‘Shush Cut’ of HUSH with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel in person, who also hosts the International Premiere of the 4K Restoration of LAKE MUNGO, Tobin Bell, Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell join to debut the restored and unrated cut of their seminal shocker, SAW, and the definitive horror movie of all time, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, finally gets its formal Hollywood Premiere at its official 50th Anniversary screening complete with 12 members of its original cast and crew in attendance. THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE is followed by the West Coast Premiere of Alexandre O. Philippe’s insightful examination of Hooper’s classic, CHAIN REACTIONS. Rucking Fotten returns to host a special 30th anniversary screening of THE CROW – complete with an exclusive shirt, and a recently discovered 70mm print of TOTAL RECALL will unspool in LA for only the third time in 25 years.
 
Visionary filmmakers get their much-deserved spotlight with a series of in-person events as the great Sam Raimi returns with a 35mm triple feature of DARKMAN, THE QUICK AND THE DEAD, and DRAG ME TO HELL, Shane Black showcases his pugilistic excellence with a quadruple bill including KISS KISS BANG BANG and THE NICE GUYS, Jennifer Kent makes a rare US appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of THE BABADOOK paired with THE NIGHTINGALE, Walter Hill revisits the murderous swamps of SOUTHERN COMFORT, Paul W.S. Anderson attends for a rare showing of his cosmic-cult-space-horror, EVENT HORIZON, and Indian auteur Tarsem Singh joins to showcase two stunning restorations: the World Premiere of THE CELL and the West Coast Premiere of THE FALL.
 
Cinema icons are saluted via an epic array of special event repertory screenings including a seminal 30th-anniversary SPEED reunion with stars Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and director Jan de Bont, Kyle MacLachlan joins for a career tribute featuring three of his most special performances in BLUE VELVET, DUNE, and THE HIDDEN, Al Pacino returns to discuss his career with SCARFACE, ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, Big Red himself, Ron Perlman brings his fire with HELLBOY, celebrating its 20th anniversary Barbara Crampton hosts The Ladies of Elm Street with Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Lin Shaye, and Ronee Blakley followed by a screening of Wes Craven’s original terror, screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski join for a 30th-anniversary matinee of Tim Burton’s classic, ED WOOD, Don Johnson joins to celebrate his career accompanying an incredibly rare double bill of A BOY AND HIS DOG and THE HOT SPOT, and Bob Odenkirk reunites the cast and crew for the World Premiere of the brand new restoration of MELVIN GOES TO DINNER.
 
“Combining a celebration of cinema whilst firmly focusing our gaze on the next generation of filmmakers has always been at the heart of the Beyond Fest” said Head of Programming Evrim Ersoy. “And this year we have even more opportunity to bring together the full spectrum of genre filmmaking to the community that is at the core of everything we do: from Kiyoshi Kurosawa to Brady Corbet, Jennifer Kent to Sam Raimi, we have created a program that embraces all corners of the cinematic spectrum.”
 
‘Neon Theatre at Los Feliz 3’ continues to be the epicenter of discovery with a daring program of global genre all FREE courtesy of our sponsor - hotly anticipated World and International Premieres include the blistering thriller ZERO from Saloum mastermind Jean Luc Herbulot, the occult terrors of A MOTHER’S EMBRACE from director Cristian Ponce, the creepy stalking saga WHO’S WATCHING? from director Tim Kasher, the supernatural bone-chiller BAAL from director Joseph Sims-Dennet, a dive into the darkest human desires in ABOVE THE KNEE from Good Boy director Viljar Bøe, Kensuke Sonomura’s action epic GHOST KILLER and finally two documentary premieres to chill the soul - an examination of the weird murders that led to the creation of the The Wicker Man in THE LAST SACRIFICE from director Rupert Rusell and a revelatory look at the darker side of belief and obsession in the meticulously crafted SHADOWLAND from director Otso Tiainen. Other premieres include the return of Can Evrenol with his darkest shocker in the U.S. Premiere of SAYARA, Fabrice Du Welz’s obsessive police thriller MALDOROR, Joshua Erkman’s dreamy neo-noir A DESERT, Michiel Blanchart’s one-night thrill ride NIGHTCALL, Danish Oscar entry true crime shocker THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE from director Magnus von Horn, the return of Nacho Vigalondo with the visionary and heartfelt sci-fi romance DANIELA FOREVER and the North American Premiere of the eerie sci-fi SKY PEALS. Finally two restorations lead the charge with the brand new 4K of A BELL FROM HELL and a surprise 4K World Premiere from the twisted minds at Terror Vision that will surely get the audience talking. 
 
The next generation of filmmakers will also be getting a spotlight in 4 dedicated shorts blocks carefully curated to highlight the best of new and diverse genre voices at Los Feliz 3. And horror veterans Jennifer Kent and Joe Begos will make Los Feliz 3 appearances to curate and present Robert Bresson’s A MAN ESCAPED and John Frankenheimer’s SECONDS respectively, as part of the American Cinematheque’s weekly “SundayPrint Edition” series of black-and-white films on 35mm.
 
"We are thrilled for the festival to return to the beloved Egyptian Theatre, broadening Beyond Fest across Los Angeles to all three American Cinematheque venues for the very first time” said American Cinematheque Artistic Director Grant Moninger “The biggest genre fest in the U.S. has gotten even bigger with the festival’s largest slate to date. Beyond Fest 2024 has something for every L.A. moviegoer, with even more premieres, guests, reunions, marathons and free screenings of exciting new films.” 
 
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2024. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.
 
 
 
BEYOND FEST 2024 PROGRAM
 
 
EGYPTIAN THEATRE 
 
 
DEVARA: PART 1
Special Screening
Director: Koratala Siva
Country: India
Runtime: 165 minutes
2024
 
 
HUSH - Shush Cut
World Premiere
Director: Mike Flanagan
Country: United States
Runtime: 87 minutes
Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance
2016
 
 
LAKE MUNGO
International Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Joel Anderson
Country: Australia
Runtime: 89 minutes
Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan
2008
 
 
ED WOOD
Special Screening - 30th Anniversary - in 35mm
Director: Tim Burton
Country: United States
Runtime: 127 minutes
Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance
1994
 
 
THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE
Special Screening - 50th Anniversary - in 35mm
Director: Tobe Hooper
Country: United States
Runtime: 83 minutes
Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail,  Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn,  Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant  Michael McClary in attendance
1974
 
 
CHAIN REACTIONS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance
2024
 
 
DARKMAN
Special Screening - in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 96 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
1990
 
 
THE QUICK AND THE DEAD
Special Screening - in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 108 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
1995
 
 
DRAG ME TO HELL
Special Screening - in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
2009
 
 
THE FALL
West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Tarsem Singh
Country: United States, India
Runtime: 117 minutes
Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance
2006
 
 
TERRIFIER 3
West Coast Premiere
Director: Damien Leone
Country: United States
Runtime: 128 minutes
Guests:
2024
 
 
IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Greg Jardin
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance
2024
 
 
THE PLATFORM 2
U.S. Premiere
Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Country: Spain
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests:
2024
 
 
HELLBOY
Special Screening - 20th Anniversary
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 122 minutes
Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance
2004
 
 
THE CROW
Special 30th Anniversary Screening  - Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten
Director: Alex Proyas
Country: United States
Runtime: 102
1994
 
 
THE CELL
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Tarsem Singh
Country: United States, Germany
Runtime: 107 minutes
Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance
2000
 
 
SAW
Special 20th Anniversary Screening
Director: James Wan
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance
2004
 
 
JIMMY AND STIGGS
World Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: United States
Runtime: 78 minutes
Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance
2024
 
 
DUNE
Special Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 140 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1984
 
 
BLUE VELVET
Special Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1986
 
 
THE HIDDEN
Special Screening
Director: Jack Sholder
Country: United States
Runtime: 97 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1987
 
 
GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR
Special Screening
Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Country: Japan
Runtime: 125 minutes
Guests: 
2023
 
 
SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC 
West Coast Premiere
Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi
Country: Japan
Runtime: 119 minutes
Guests:
2023
 
 
MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT
International Premiere
Director: Tensai Okamura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110 minutes
Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance
2024
 
 
EVENT HORIZON
Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 96 minutes
Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance
1997
 
 
SERPENT’S PATH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: France, Japan
Runtime: 113 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
 
 
PULSE
Special Screening
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 118 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2001
 
 
SPEED
Special Screening - 30th Anniversary Screening
Director: Jan de Bont
Country: United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance
1994
 
 
 
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
 
 
SALEM’S LOT
World Premiere
Director: Gary Dauberman
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Guests:
2024
 
 
THE BABADOOK
Special Screening
Director: Jennifer Kent
Country: Australia
Runtime: 94 minutes
Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance
2014
 
 
THE NIGHTINGALE
Special Screening
Director: Jennifer Kent
Country: Australia
Runtime: 136 minutes
Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance
2018
 
 
SOUTHERN COMFORT
Special Screening
Director: Walter Hill
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance
1981
 
 
TOTAL RECALL
Special Screening - in 70mm
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
1990
 
 
SCARFACE
Special Screening
Director: Brian De Palma
Country: United States
Runtime: 165 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance
1983
 
 
HOLD YOUR BREATH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2024
 
 
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE
Special Screening
Director: Sean Durkin
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2011
 
 
LETHAL WEAPON
Special Screening
Director: Richard Donner
Country: United States
Runtime: 117 minutes
1987
 
 
KISS KISS, BANG BANG
Special Screening
Director: Shane Black
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
2005
 
 
THE LAST BOY SCOUT
Special Screening - in 35MM
Director: Tony Scott
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
1991
 
 
THE NICE GUYS
Special Screening - in 35MM
Director: Shane Black
Country: United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
Guests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance
2016
 
 
THE APPRENTICE
Los Angeles Premiere
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: United States, Denmark, Canada, Ireland
Runtime: 120 minutes
Guests:
2024
 
 
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
Special Screening
Director: Wes Craven
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Guests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance
1984
 
 
MELVIN GOES TO DINNER
World Premiere - HD Restoration
Director: Bob Odenkirk
Country: United States
Runtime: 83 minutes
Guests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance
2003
 
 
NIGHTBITCH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Marielle Heller
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
Guests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendance
 
 
LITTLE BITES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Spider One
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Guests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance
2024
 
 
V/H/S BEYOND
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate Siegel
Country: United States
Runtime: 114 minutes
Guests: To be confirmed
2024
 
 
A REAL PAIN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jesse Eisenberg
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
 
 
BRING THEM DOWN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Christopher Andrews
Country: Ireland
Runtime: 105 minutes
2024
 
 
A BOY AND HIS DOG
Special Screening
Director: L.Q. Jones
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1975
 
 
THE HOT SPOT
Special Screening
Director: Dennis Hopper
Country: United States
Runtime: 130 minutes
Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1990
 
 
RUMOURS
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson
Country: Germany, Canada
Runtime: 118 minutes
Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2024
 
 
THE GREEN FOG
Special Screening
Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson
Country: Canada, United States
Runtime: 63 minutes
Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2017
 
 
THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD
Special Screening
Director: Guy Maddin
Country: Canada
Runtime: 100 minutes
Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance
2003
 
 
BRAND UPON THE BRAIN!
Special Screening
Director: Guy Maddin
Country: Canada, United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance
2006
 
 
THE BRUTALIST
West Coast Premiere - in 70MM
Director: Brady Corbet
Country: United States, United Kingdom, Hungary
Runtime: 215 minutes
Guests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance
2024
 
 
RICH FLU
International Premiere
Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Country: Spain, United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
2024
 
 
PRESENCE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Steven Sodebergh
Country: United States
Runtime: 85 minutes
2024
 
 
CLOUD
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 124 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
 
 
CHIME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 45 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
 
 
 
 
NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
 
 
DANIELA FOREVER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nacho Vigalondo
Country: Spain
Runtime: 113 minutes
2024
 
 
SKY PEALS
North American Premiere
Director: Moin Hussain
Country: UK
Runtime:: 91 min
2024
 
 
THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Magnus Van Horn
Country: Denmark
Runtime: 115 minutes
2024
 
 
A DESERT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joshua Erkmann
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2024
Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance.
 
 
A MAN ESCAPED
Director: Robert Bresson
Country: France
Runtime: 99 minutes
1956
Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance.
American Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” Series
 
 
THE LAST SACRIFICE
World Premiere
Director: Rupert Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 90 minutes
Guests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance
2024
 
 
MALDOROR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Fabrice Du Welz
Country: France/Belgium
Runtime: 155 minutes
2024
 
 
ABOVE THE KNEE
World Premiere
Director: Viljar Boe
Country: Norway
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
 
 
ZERO
World Premiere
Director: Jean-Luc Herbulot
Country: Senegal
Runtime: 90 minutes
Guests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance
2024
 
 
CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELL
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio Bardem
Country: Spain
Runtime: 106 minutes
1973
 
 
BAAL
World Premiere
Director: Joseph Sims-Dennett
Country: Australia
Runtime: 102 minutes
2024
 
 
NIGHT CALL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Michiel Blanchart
Country: France, Belgium
Runtime: 97 minutes
2024
 
 
WHO’S WATCHING
World Premiere
Director: Tim Kasher
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendance
 
 
TERRORVISION SECRET SCREENING
World Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: xxxx xxxxx
Country: xxxxxx xxxxxx
Runtime: xx minutes
1995
Guests: Director and Actor in attendance
 
 
A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT
International Premiere
Director: Cinqué Lee
Country: USA
Runtime 93 minutes
2023
 
 
SAYARA
US Premiere
Director: Can Evrenol
Country: Turkey
Runtime: 98 minutes
2024
 
 
GHOST KILLER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kensuke Sonomura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 105 minutes
2024
 
 
SHADOWLAND
World Premiere
Director: Otso Tiainen
Country: Finland
Runtime: 98 minutes
Guests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance
2024
 
 
SECONDS
Director: John Frankenheimer
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
1966
Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendance
American Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” Series
 
 
AJ GOES TO THE DOG PARK
West Coast Premiere
Director: Toby Jones
Country: United States
Runtime: 79 minutes
Guest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance
2024
 
 
ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Yang Li
Country: China
Runtime: 98 minutes
2024
 
 
NIGHT SILENCE
US Premiere
Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski
Country: Poland
Runtime: 88 minutes
2024
 
 
A MOTHER’S EMBRACE
International Premiere
Director: Cristian Ponce
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 90 minutes
 
