Beyond Fest 2024: Full Lineup Announced

Beyond Fest, the massive genre film festival out of Los Angeles has announced the program for this year's festival. As expected, it is a bounty of world premieres, festival hits and classic favorites.

Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot will premiere at the festival, as will Joe Begos' Jimmy and Stiggs.

A 50th anniversary screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacare will be followed by a screening of Alexandre O Philippe's Venice-winning documentary Chain Reactions.

The festival also boasts more double and triple bills than a presidential legal team with presentations of films by Sam Raimi, Jennifer Kent, Shane Black, and Tarsem Singh. There will be a special double bill of two desaturated Godzilla films, Shin Godzilla: Orthochromatic and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Kyle MacLachlan will host screenings of three of his previous films. Likewise, Don Johnson will host screenings of two of his past films.

Free screenings include A Mother's Embrace from Christian Ponce, Kensuke Sonomura’s action comedy Ghost Killer, which features three quarters of the team behind the Baby Assassins crew, Can Evrenol's Sayara, and the world premiere of Jean Luc Herbulot's Zero.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Tickets go on sale tomorrow so check out the full lineup below and get ready for tomorrow's ticket spree.

Beyond Fest announces its 2024 festival slate including the World Premiere of SALEM’S LOT, a Very Special Screening of DEVARA: PART 1, International Premiere of Toho’s MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT, West Coast Premieres of THE BRUTALIST in 70mm with Brady Corbet, Palme d’Or winner ANORA with Sean Baker and Mikey Madison, Ali Abbasi’s THE APPRENTICE, Marielle Heller’s NIGHTBITCH, Damien Leone’s TERRIFIER 3 and in-person event screenings with filmmakers Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Sam Raimi, Tarsem Singh, Jennifer Kent, Guy Maddin, Shane Black, icons Al Pacino, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarah Paulson, Ron Perlman, and a 30th Anniversary SPEED reunion with stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont.

Beyond Fest, the biggest and highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2024 programming comprising 82 features, including 16 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 1 North American Premiere, 3 US Premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 25,000 guests in 2023, Beyond Fest returns for its 12th edition spanning September 25th - October 9th. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and Vista Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3)non-profit film institution.

Beyond Fest opens with the World Premiere of Gary Dauberman’s chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal novel SALEM’S LOT whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s CLOUD with the legendary Japanese auteur joining in-person to launch a 7-film retrospective. Additional showcase screenings include the West Coast Premieres of the monumental epic THE BRUTALIST in 70mm with Brady Corbet, the 35mm debut of Palme D’or Winner ANORA with writer/director Sean Baker and Mikey Madison in person and Marielle Heller’s wonderfully scathing NIGHTBITCH starring a ferocious Amy Adams hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast.. Guy Maddin launches a special retrospective with his new film, RUMOURS, Jesse Eisenberg’s brilliantly funny A REAL PAIN takes us on a trip least wanted, and the Los Angeles Premiere of Ali Abbasi’s cutthroat origin story THE APPRENTICE, starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova.

The World Premiere of Joe Begos’ full-throttle-acid-fury-nightmare JIMMY AND STIGGS headlines a stellar collection of the best in new genre that also includes the West Coast Premieres of Steven Soderbergh’s haunting and subversive ghost story, PRESENCE, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott’s wonderfully savage BRING THEM DOWN, Damien Leone’s outrageously grotesque festive assault, TERRIFIER 3, Greg Jardin’s mind-bending Sundance smash IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE, the terror trip to space that is V/H/S BEYOND, and the newest bone shaker from Spider One, LITTLE BITES. For a special evening, the ever-incredible Sarah Paulson also joins us for the US Premiere of the suspense thriller, HOLD YOUR BREATH paired with MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE.

International Cinema once again takes center stage with DEVARA: PART 1, the newest epic from Beyond Fest superhero Jr NTR, the U.S. Premiere of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller sequel, THE PLATFORM 2, from Spanish provocateur Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Later in the festival, we will present a second dose of society’s dark heart with the International Premiere of Gaztelu-Urrutia’s RICH FLU, and the world-famous Toho Studios takes over the Egyptian Theatre for a day with the International Premiere of MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT and a world-first desaturated double bill of SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC and GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR.

Genre spotlight events include the World Premiere of the brand new, never-before-seen ‘Shush Cut’ of HUSH with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel in person, who also hosts the International Premiere of the 4K Restoration of LAKE MUNGO, Tobin Bell, Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell join to debut the restored and unrated cut of their seminal shocker, SAW, and the definitive horror movie of all time, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, finally gets its formal Hollywood Premiere at its official 50th Anniversary screening complete with 12 members of its original cast and crew in attendance. THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE is followed by the West Coast Premiere of Alexandre O. Philippe’s insightful examination of Hooper’s classic, CHAIN REACTIONS. Rucking Fotten returns to host a special 30th anniversary screening of THE CROW – complete with an exclusive shirt, and a recently discovered 70mm print of TOTAL RECALL will unspool in LA for only the third time in 25 years.

Visionary filmmakers get their much-deserved spotlight with a series of in-person events as the great Sam Raimi returns with a 35mm triple feature of DARKMAN, THE QUICK AND THE DEAD, and DRAG ME TO HELL, Shane Black showcases his pugilistic excellence with a quadruple bill including KISS KISS BANG BANG and THE NICE GUYS, Jennifer Kent makes a rare US appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of THE BABADOOK paired with THE NIGHTINGALE, Walter Hill revisits the murderous swamps of SOUTHERN COMFORT, Paul W.S. Anderson attends for a rare showing of his cosmic-cult-space-horror, EVENT HORIZON, and Indian auteur Tarsem Singh joins to showcase two stunning restorations: the World Premiere of THE CELL and the West Coast Premiere of THE FALL.

Cinema icons are saluted via an epic array of special event repertory screenings including a seminal 30th-anniversary SPEED reunion with stars Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and director Jan de Bont, Kyle MacLachlan joins for a career tribute featuring three of his most special performances in BLUE VELVET, DUNE, and THE HIDDEN, Al Pacino returns to discuss his career with SCARFACE, ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, Big Red himself, Ron Perlman brings his fire with HELLBOY, celebrating its 20th anniversary Barbara Crampton hosts The Ladies of Elm Street with Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Lin Shaye, and Ronee Blakley followed by a screening of Wes Craven’s original terror, screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski join for a 30th-anniversary matinee of Tim Burton’s classic, ED WOOD, Don Johnson joins to celebrate his career accompanying an incredibly rare double bill of A BOY AND HIS DOG and THE HOT SPOT, and Bob Odenkirk reunites the cast and crew for the World Premiere of the brand new restoration of MELVIN GOES TO DINNER.

“Combining a celebration of cinema whilst firmly focusing our gaze on the next generation of filmmakers has always been at the heart of the Beyond Fest” said Head of Programming Evrim Ersoy. “And this year we have even more opportunity to bring together the full spectrum of genre filmmaking to the community that is at the core of everything we do: from Kiyoshi Kurosawa to Brady Corbet, Jennifer Kent to Sam Raimi, we have created a program that embraces all corners of the cinematic spectrum.”

‘Neon Theatre at Los Feliz 3’ continues to be the epicenter of discovery with a daring program of global genre all FREE courtesy of our sponsor - hotly anticipated World and International Premieres include the blistering thriller ZERO from Saloum mastermind Jean Luc Herbulot, the occult terrors of A MOTHER’S EMBRACE from director Cristian Ponce, the creepy stalking saga WHO’S WATCHING? from director Tim Kasher, the supernatural bone-chiller BAAL from director Joseph Sims-Dennet, a dive into the darkest human desires in ABOVE THE KNEE from Good Boy director Viljar Bøe, Kensuke Sonomura’s action epic GHOST KILLER and finally two documentary premieres to chill the soul - an examination of the weird murders that led to the creation of the The Wicker Man in THE LAST SACRIFICE from director Rupert Rusell and a revelatory look at the darker side of belief and obsession in the meticulously crafted SHADOWLAND from director Otso Tiainen. Other premieres include the return of Can Evrenol with his darkest shocker in the U.S. Premiere of SAYARA, Fabrice Du Welz’s obsessive police thriller MALDOROR, Joshua Erkman’s dreamy neo-noir A DESERT, Michiel Blanchart’s one-night thrill ride NIGHTCALL, Danish Oscar entry true crime shocker THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE from director Magnus von Horn, the return of Nacho Vigalondo with the visionary and heartfelt sci-fi romance DANIELA FOREVER and the North American Premiere of the eerie sci-fi SKY PEALS. Finally two restorations lead the charge with the brand new 4K of A BELL FROM HELL and a surprise 4K World Premiere from the twisted minds at Terror Vision that will surely get the audience talking.

The next generation of filmmakers will also be getting a spotlight in 4 dedicated shorts blocks carefully curated to highlight the best of new and diverse genre voices at Los Feliz 3. And horror veterans Jennifer Kent and Joe Begos will make Los Feliz 3 appearances to curate and present Robert Bresson’s A MAN ESCAPED and John Frankenheimer’s SECONDS respectively, as part of the American Cinematheque’s weekly “SundayPrint Edition” series of black-and-white films on 35mm.

"We are thrilled for the festival to return to the beloved Egyptian Theatre, broadening Beyond Fest across Los Angeles to all three American Cinematheque venues for the very first time” said American Cinematheque Artistic Director Grant Moninger “The biggest genre fest in the U.S. has gotten even bigger with the festival’s largest slate to date. Beyond Fest 2024 has something for every L.A. moviegoer, with even more premieres, guests, reunions, marathons and free screenings of exciting new films.”

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2024. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2024 PROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

DEVARA: PART 1

Special Screening

Director: Koratala Siva

Country: India

Runtime: 165 minutes

2024

HUSH - Shush Cut

World Premiere

Director: Mike Flanagan

Country: United States

Runtime: 87 minutes

Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance

2016

LAKE MUNGO

International Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Joel Anderson

Country: Australia

Runtime: 89 minutes

Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan

2008

ED WOOD

Special Screening - 30th Anniversary - in 35mm

Director: Tim Burton

Country: United States

Runtime: 127 minutes

Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance

1994

THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE

Special Screening - 50th Anniversary - in 35mm

Director: Tobe Hooper

Country: United States

Runtime: 83 minutes

Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail, Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn, Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant Michael McClary in attendance

1974

CHAIN REACTIONS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance

2024

DARKMAN

Special Screening - in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1990

THE QUICK AND THE DEAD

Special Screening - in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 108 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1995

DRAG ME TO HELL

Special Screening - in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

2009

THE FALL

West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, India

Runtime: 117 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2006

TERRIFIER 3

West Coast Premiere

Director: Damien Leone

Country: United States

Runtime: 128 minutes

Guests:

2024

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Greg Jardin

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance

2024

THE PLATFORM 2

U.S. Premiere

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Country: Spain

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests:

2024

HELLBOY

Special Screening - 20th Anniversary

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 122 minutes

Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance

2004

THE CROW

Special 30th Anniversary Screening - Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten

Director: Alex Proyas

Country: United States

Runtime: 102

1994

THE CELL

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, Germany

Runtime: 107 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2000

SAW

Special 20th Anniversary Screening

Director: James Wan

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance

2004

JIMMY AND STIGGS

World Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance

2024

DUNE

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 140 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1984

BLUE VELVET

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1986

THE HIDDEN

Special Screening

Director: Jack Sholder

Country: United States

Runtime: 97 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1987

GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR

Special Screening

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes

Guests:

2023

SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC

West Coast Premiere

Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

Country: Japan

Runtime: 119 minutes

Guests:

2023

MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT

International Premiere

Director: Tensai Okamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110 minutes

Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance

2024

EVENT HORIZON

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance

1997

SERPENT’S PATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: France, Japan

Runtime: 113 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024

PULSE

Special Screening

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2001

SPEED

Special Screening - 30th Anniversary Screening

Director: Jan de Bont

Country: United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance

1994

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

SALEM’S LOT

World Premiere

Director: Gary Dauberman

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Guests:

2024

THE BABADOOK

Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 94 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2014

THE NIGHTINGALE

Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 136 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2018

SOUTHERN COMFORT

Special Screening

Director: Walter Hill

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance

1981

TOTAL RECALL

Special Screening - in 70mm

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

1990

SCARFACE

Special Screening

Director: Brian De Palma

Country: United States

Runtime: 165 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance

1983

HOLD YOUR BREATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2024

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE

Special Screening

Director: Sean Durkin

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2011

LETHAL WEAPON

Special Screening

Director: Richard Donner

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes

1987

KISS KISS, BANG BANG

Special Screening

Director: Shane Black

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

2005

THE LAST BOY SCOUT

Special Screening - in 35MM

Director: Tony Scott

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

1991

THE NICE GUYS

Special Screening - in 35MM

Director: Shane Black

Country: United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

Guests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance

2016

THE APPRENTICE

Los Angeles Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: United States, Denmark, Canada, Ireland

Runtime: 120 minutes

Guests:

2024

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

Special Screening

Director: Wes Craven

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Guests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance

1984

MELVIN GOES TO DINNER

World Premiere - HD Restoration

Director: Bob Odenkirk

Country: United States

Runtime: 83 minutes

Guests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance

2003

NIGHTBITCH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Marielle Heller

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Guests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendance

LITTLE BITES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Spider One

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Guests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance

2024

V/H/S BEYOND

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate Siegel

Country: United States

Runtime: 114 minutes

Guests: To be confirmed

2024

A REAL PAIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

BRING THEM DOWN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Christopher Andrews

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 105 minutes

2024

A BOY AND HIS DOG

Special Screening

Director: L.Q. Jones

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance

1975

THE HOT SPOT

Special Screening

Director: Dennis Hopper

Country: United States

Runtime: 130 minutes

Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance

1990

RUMOURS

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson

Country: Germany, Canada

Runtime: 118 minutes

Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance

2024

THE GREEN FOG

Special Screening

Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson

Country: Canada, United States

Runtime: 63 minutes

Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance

2017

THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD

Special Screening

Director: Guy Maddin

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100 minutes

Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance

2003

BRAND UPON THE BRAIN!

Special Screening

Director: Guy Maddin

Country: Canada, United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance

2006

THE BRUTALIST

West Coast Premiere - in 70MM

Director: Brady Corbet

Country: United States, United Kingdom, Hungary

Runtime: 215 minutes

Guests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance

2024

RICH FLU

International Premiere

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Country: Spain, United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

2024

PRESENCE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steven Sodebergh

Country: United States

Runtime: 85 minutes

2024

CLOUD

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 124 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024

CHIME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 45 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

DANIELA FOREVER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Country: Spain

Runtime: 113 minutes

2024

SKY PEALS

North American Premiere

Director: Moin Hussain

Country: UK

Runtime:: 91 min

2024

THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Magnus Van Horn

Country: Denmark

Runtime: 115 minutes

2024

A DESERT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joshua Erkmann

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2024

Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance.

A MAN ESCAPED

Director: Robert Bresson

Country: France

Runtime: 99 minutes

1956

Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance.

American Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” Series

THE LAST SACRIFICE

World Premiere

Director: Rupert Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 90 minutes

Guests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance

2024

MALDOROR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Fabrice Du Welz

Country: France/Belgium

Runtime: 155 minutes

2024

ABOVE THE KNEE

World Premiere

Director: Viljar Boe

Country: Norway

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

ZERO

World Premiere

Director: Jean-Luc Herbulot

Country: Senegal

Runtime: 90 minutes

Guests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance

2024

CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELL

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio Bardem

Country: Spain

Runtime: 106 minutes

1973

BAAL

World Premiere

Director: Joseph Sims-Dennett

Country: Australia

Runtime: 102 minutes

2024

NIGHT CALL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Michiel Blanchart

Country: France, Belgium

Runtime: 97 minutes

2024

WHO’S WATCHING

World Premiere

Director: Tim Kasher

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendance

TERRORVISION SECRET SCREENING

World Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: xxxx xxxxx

Country: xxxxxx xxxxxx

Runtime: xx minutes

1995

Guests: Director and Actor in attendance

A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT

International Premiere

Director: Cinqué Lee

Country: USA

Runtime 93 minutes

2023

SAYARA

US Premiere

Director: Can Evrenol

Country: Turkey

Runtime: 98 minutes

2024

GHOST KILLER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kensuke Sonomura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 105 minutes

2024

SHADOWLAND

World Premiere

Director: Otso Tiainen

Country: Finland

Runtime: 98 minutes

Guests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance

2024

SECONDS

Director: John Frankenheimer

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

1966

Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendance

American Cinematheque’s weekly “Sunday Print Edition” Series

AJ GOES TO THE DOG PARK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Toby Jones

Country: United States

Runtime: 79 minutes

Guest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance

2024

ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Yang Li

Country: China

Runtime: 98 minutes

2024

NIGHT SILENCE

US Premiere

Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski

Country: Poland

Runtime: 88 minutes

2024

A MOTHER’S EMBRACE

International Premiere

Director: Cristian Ponce

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 90 minutes