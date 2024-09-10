HOLD YOUR BREATH Official Trailer: He'll Make You do Terrible Things

Karrie Crouse and Will Joines' drama horror Hold Your Breath will have its World Premiere here in Toronto on Thursday. Then it will stream on Hulu on October 3rd. The other day we featured the key art and this week the official trailer arrived.

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.

Sarah Paulson stars along with Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.