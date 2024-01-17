GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR: One Week Engagement of Black And White Version is Coming!

Godzilla Minus One's theatrical run is winding down but there is more Godzilla to come. Toho International is offering a special one week only chance for fans to see the newly remastered Black and White version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color this month.

Minus Color was released in Japan on last Friday and is coming to the U.S. and Canada for a limited experience in theaters. In the U.S. it all begins on Friday, January 26th. Here in Canada start checking out your local theaters and rep cinema for programming news. Tickets are on sale now!!!

Both versions of Godzilla Minus One will be leaving theaters after February 1, 2024 so that gives everyone about 2 weeks to see it on the big screen before it's gone. Takashi Yamazaki shared his thoughts about Minus One's incredible success.