GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR: One Week Engagement of Black And White Version is Coming!
Godzilla Minus One's theatrical run is winding down but there is more Godzilla to come. Toho International is offering a special one week only chance for fans to see the newly remastered Black and White version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color this month.
Minus Color was released in Japan on last Friday and is coming to the U.S. and Canada for a limited experience in theaters. In the U.S. it all begins on Friday, January 26th. Here in Canada start checking out your local theaters and rep cinema for programming news. Tickets are on sale now!!!
Both versions of Godzilla Minus One will be leaving theaters after February 1, 2024 so that gives everyone about 2 weeks to see it on the big screen before it's gone. Takashi Yamazaki shared his thoughts about Minus One's incredible success.
“I was very happy that the North American audience embraced GODZILLA MINUS ONE and gave us positive feedback such as "it was incredible! ," "it was scary!," and "it made me cry!” And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well. GODZILLA MINUS ONE /MINUS COLOR will bring a new and visceral experience to audiences and I hope they will tremble with a new kind of terror!”“GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR is not just a simple black and white version. Our colorist took the time and care to go through a very meticulous and complex process. The black-and-white images make Godzilla look very realistic and documentary-like, which leads to even more fear. Even though we have seen GODZILLA MINUS ONE many times, we felt that something completely different appeared here -and it’s very scary! So this is not only for those who liked GODZILLA MINUS ONE but also those who are seeing it for the first time – they should definitely see this black-and-white version. Especially the scene at the beginning where Godzilla appears in the night - it is so terrifying that it made my knees shake!’
