Friday One Sheet: GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Minus Color)

Somehow in this column, I have not managed to get to some of the lovely designs for the runaway success of the Godzilla Minus One, the Japanese soft reboot cum retro sequel to the 1954 original Kaiju classic. In a week or so, there is a Monochrome version of the film being release for a very limited run, however, I do believe it has the best design of the bunch.



Referred to as Godzilla Minus One/C in Japan, Director Yamazaki Takeshi told Fangoria, that Godzilla-1.0/C, is a monochrome cut by cut remaster - with various adjustments making full use of various mattes, composited and edited as if they were creating a new version of the film, "What I was aiming for was a style that looked like it was taken by masters of monochrome photography. We were able to unearth the texture of the skin and the details of the scenery that were hidden in the photographed data."



This is emphasized very well in this version of the poster, where Godzilla is the unambiguous star of the design, all roughness, texture, and smoke. The creature is a vaguely hero-like posture, which would not be out of place in a samurai film. This is how, globally, we have all come to love the big beast.