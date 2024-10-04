TERRIFIER 3 Banned to Minors Under 18 in France

If you're under the age of 18 in France and you were itching to see Terrifier 3 in the cinemateques, looks like you're shit outta luck.

The Classification Committee over in France has recommended a ban on the film for minors under 18. Well, not a ban as it's been put out there but an age appropriate rating on the film, the equivlant of an NC-17 here in North America, the death knell for distributors.

This means, according to the film's distributor, that tens of thousands of fans (read ticket sales) will not be able to watch the third installment of the extreme horror franchise in cinemas.

The distributor is crying foul about it, deploring the decision as they put it. They're talking about defending "free, creative and radical genre cinema" and that "Restricting access to audiences will always be a serious decision with a disturbing message, isolating authors and distancing them from their public" but we all know why they're upset, bums in seats.

Come on, we can see through this sanctamonious twiddle. I'm not taking the committee's side on this one. Just. We can see you what you're doing, we know what you're really crying about. Lost revenue. You also don't buy an extreme horror film like Terrifier 3 and act surprised that someone in the governing body has objections to it being shown to children.

Distribution deals vary but typically distributors get about half of the ticket sales. Take tens of thousands of unsold tickets, divided by half? That's a lot of lost dough out of the distributor's pockets. Hopefully for them, bitching about it draws more attention to the theatrical release from more than just the diehard fans.

As one friend in distribution put it, free marketing.