Screambox in February: TERRIFIER 3... And Some Other Movies. But Also, TERRIFIER 3!
Now, now. That headline is just a little joke. Anything else that is up against the streaming debut of horror giant Terrifiier 3 already knew they had an uphill battle for our attention.
Just in case the extreme horror and gore of the Terrifier films are not your jam then skip it's debut on February 14th and focus on the rest of this brief month. Narrative films include horror flick, Delicate Arch, and a recent entry into the trapped in a tight spot horror genre from Japan, #Manhole.
The shortest month of the year is also the lightest programming wise. See what else is offered in February on Sreambox below.
SCREAMBOX February Streaming Line-Up Includes TERRIFIER 3, DELICATE ARCH, #MANHOLESCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in February, including Terrifier 3, Delicate Arch, and #Manhole.College kids on a desert camping trip begin to suspect that their reality might not be as it seems in Delicate Arch. The SCREAMBOX Exclusive psychonautic horror film streams February 11.Fall in love with Art the Clown all over again when Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 streams on SCREAMBOX February 14. The highest grossing unrated film of all time will be followed by the new documentary Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 on March 14.There's no way out when #Manhole drops exclusively on SCREAMBOX February 25. A groom-to-be turns to social media for help when he finds himself trapped in a manhole in the Japanese contained thriller.Other February highlights include: murderabilia documentary Serial Killer Culture, Psycho homage Insane, and true crime doc Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
