TERRIFIER 3 Trailer: Third Chapter of Popular Gorefest is Coming

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Terrifier 3 will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this year then it rushes into theaters nationwide on October 11th where it will exchange buckets of blood for buckets of cash. It's modern exploitation cinema in peak form and it's quickly made a horror icon out of Art the Clown (and David Howard Thornton) and a star out of final girl, Lauren Lavera. The official trailer has just dropped and you can check it out down below.

If you don't know what you're getting into, where have you been, and with a modecum of caution we suggest you check out the first two gore fests. That's pretty much the point of them, each one attempts to out-do the other in terms of gory on-screen violence. They're... excessivly violent. We don't suggest dipping into the Alamo Drafthouse's in-house menu while watching this one.

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.