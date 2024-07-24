TERRIFIER 3: The Teaser Trailer And Teaser Poster Are Here!

Okay, the blood angel is pretty funny.

The Terrifier films are a mileage may vary kind of thing for me, though they have a massive amount of fans around the world which is why we're already three deep into the franchise with no end in sight.

The series is so beloved that the teaser trailer leaked overnight and what we were waiting to do until the embargo lifted later this afternoon has been pitched into a 'Get it out there now! Now, goddamnit, now!' scramble this morning.

TERRIFIER 3 is directed & written by Damien Leone (Terrifier franchise) and features David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown. The film also stars Lauren LaVera (Terrifier 2), Samantha Scaffidi (Demon Hole, Terrifier), Elliott Fullam (Terrifier 2), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination, The Fugitive), Antonella Rose ("Fear the Walking Dead"), Krsy Fox (Allegoria), Clint Howard (3 from Hell, Apollo 13), Jon Abrahams (House of Wax) with Chris Jericho (AEW) and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) making appearances.

The teaser trailer and poster are out now, and honestly, it looks pretty rad. You know exactly what to expect when you look at it.

I didn't make the connection to zombie Jesus until I saw the teaser poster, that's bound to raise some eyebrows and bring much wanted attention from the religious right. Much wanted as in you always want the church to raised a ruckus about your horror film. Any press is good press.

The first look stills are also down below.