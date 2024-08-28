HOLD YOUR BREATH: Searchlight Pictures Launches Poster For Drama Horror Starring Sarah Paulson

There's something evil in the air.

Karrie Crouse and Will Jones' drama horror Hold Your Breath starring Sarah Paulson is going to premiere at TIFF. Searchlight Pictures sent out the poster today. Check it out in all it's glory down below.

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.

From the premiere Hold Your Breath is will go right to HULU who will start streaming the flick on October 3rd.

Paulson is joined by Amiah Miller, Annleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Crouse wrote the screenplay.