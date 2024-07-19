Friday One Sheet: TATSUMI

Fantasia Coverage Festival Features Indie Reviews Manga Cult Movies

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
I remain ever a fan of taking a compelling still frame form the film itself, and composing it into key art. Below is the poster for Yakuza drama, Tatsumi, in which leads Yûya Endô and Kokoro Morita offer each other intense stares. Above is the source image which is presumably taken directly from the film, and not a publicity shot. 

I love how the vertical crop frames her hair.

The graphic designer has upped the saturation, contrast, and grain of the image for effect, but  preserves the core image, without adding additional layers. The title card is nested between the bridges of their noses (including a vertical column of english text). The arm of her sweater has been 'pinked up' a bit to provide contrast for an outward splaying, quite dynamic, credit block, and high contrast yellow typesetting for the Japanese release date of the film.  

This one caught my eye whilst I was browsing the Fantasia catalogue earlier this week. It instantly  compelled me (it is all in the eyes) to add the film to the list of films to see at this years festival.

Exactly what a good poster should do.

