Friday One Sheet: THE NIGHT IS DARK AND COLDER THAN THE DAY

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Here is a beautiful use of text and negative space, from IFFR, The International Film Festival Rotterdam in south Holland. Christina Friedrich's film may have a lengthy, and debatably cumbersome title, The Night Is Dark And Colder Than The Day, and yet it is handled superbly as a triangle of text on the left hand side of this design. Furthermore, an interesting and tiny credit block at the top (along with some funding logos on the top right) also adds texture and interest to further extend the triangle. Rotterdam's tiger logo (eschewing the regular festival laurels) provides a balancing circle. A kind of yin-yang thing.

From the IFFR WebsiteThe film is a collective dream of children who seem to be alone in the world, but asks the universal questions and fears for which they must find their own answers.

A difficult thing to capture in a single key-art image, but the here costumed villagers seem to exist at that short window of the day (is it dawn or is it twilight) where everything seems both foreboding and possible simultaneously.

