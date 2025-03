THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: Official Release Date Announced

"Like Strangers fans everywhere, we’re thrilled for Chapter 2 — it’s the kind of film that’ll have audiences watching through their fingers. Bringing it to theaters this Halloween season feels perfect, and we can’t wait for everyone to see where the story goes next."

Here is the thing. I appreciate that Petsch is doing their job and selling the flick, but, apart from the "reported" reshoots this Summer because of a "reported" leak that would have revealed a villain before the final chapter would have done so, weren't all three films already in the can? A "leak" most certainly is as good as excuse as any to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to crank up the terror. The first film took a down right shellacking from both critics and audience members up on its release. Perhaps someone is doing something to right the ship.