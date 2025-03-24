THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: Official Release Date Announced
Lionsgate has announced the theatrical date for The Strangers: Chapter 2, the second film of the new trilogy. Film lead Madelaine Petsch made the announcement on their Insta earlier today. The next film is coming out just in time for Halloween, on September 26th.
“I promise that we’re making The Strangers—Chapter 2 as terrifying as possible, and I can’t wait to show you on September 26”- Madelaine Petsch"Like Strangers fans everywhere, we’re thrilled for Chapter 2 — it’s the kind of film that’ll have audiences watching through their fingers. Bringing it to theaters this Halloween season feels perfect, and we can’t wait for everyone to see where the story goes next."
- Producers Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton
Here is the thing. I appreciate that Petsch is doing their job and selling the flick, but, apart from the "reported" reshoots this Summer because of a "reported" leak that would have revealed a villain before the final chapter would have done so, weren't all three films already in the can? A "leak" most certainly is as good as excuse as any to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to crank up the terror. The first film took a down right shellacking from both critics and audience members up on its release. Perhaps someone is doing something to right the ship.
