THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: Official Release Date Announced

“I promise that we’re making The Strangers—Chapter 2 as terrifying as possible, and I can’t wait to show you on September 26”

- Madelaine Petsch

"Like Strangers fans everywhere, we’re thrilled for Chapter 2 — it’s the kind of film that’ll have audiences watching through their fingers. Bringing it to theaters this Halloween season feels perfect, and we can’t wait for everyone to see where the story goes next."