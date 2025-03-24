ANDOR: New Trailer And Poster For Season Two, Welcome to The Rebellion
Well, we are in high gear promotion mode for season two of Andor now, aren't we? A month ago the first teaser was released, a week later a special look at the show followed with the first three episodes of season one made available on YouTube. A new trailer has arrived and a good old fashioned quad poster was also sent out today. Three new images came along with the announcement as well.
Regarding the trailer, there is a healthy balance of new footage in it. There are more angles on the the Ghorman Massacre. We see a resolute Syril Karn and a suffocating Dedra Meero. Bix looks to have settled down with Brasso and Wilmon on that agricultural planet, and we can see the arrival of the Empire puts a kink in whatever their plans were. There is more Orson Krennic and it looks like the point where the Rebels have figured out what the Death Star is with those words from Kleya Marki, who we later see crying in the new trailer. And there is Mon Mothma looking distraught as they sit in the Senate, probably realizing their time their is swiftly coming to and end. Lots to look at and everyone's favorite online reactors/easter egg searchers are probably fiercely editing their reactions as we speak.
Is there anything left to show? Lucasfilm and Disney have certainly picked up the pace now. If there isn't anything over the next four week we imagine that something will at Star Wars Celebration next month. It happens in Japan this year, just days before the show premieres on Disney+. Our requests for an early look at the series have gone in, fingers crossed we will have a review ready for you in the weeks to come.
Today Disney+ debuted an exciting new trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated thriller “Andor” Season 2, which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. Get ready for the new season and check out the “Andor” content available on YouTube: a special look at “Andor” Season 2, a 14-minute recap of Season One, and the “Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy” event.The second season of “Andor” takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.“Andor” Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
