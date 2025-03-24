ANDOR: New Trailer And Poster For Season Two, Welcome to The Rebellion

Well, we are in high gear promotion mode for season two of Andor now, aren't we? A month ago the first teaser was released, a week later a special look at the show followed with the first three episodes of season one made available on YouTube. A new trailer has arrived and a good old fashioned quad poster was also sent out today. Three new images came along with the announcement as well.

Regarding the trailer, there is a healthy balance of new footage in it. There are more angles on the the Ghorman Massacre. We see a resolute Syril Karn and a suffocating Dedra Meero. Bix looks to have settled down with Brasso and Wilmon on that agricultural planet, and we can see the arrival of the Empire puts a kink in whatever their plans were. There is more Orson Krennic and it looks like the point where the Rebels have figured out what the Death Star is with those words from Kleya Marki, who we later see crying in the new trailer. And there is Mon Mothma looking distraught as they sit in the Senate, probably realizing their time their is swiftly coming to and end. Lots to look at and everyone's favorite online reactors/easter egg searchers are probably fiercely editing their reactions as we speak.

Is there anything left to show? Lucasfilm and Disney have certainly picked up the pace now. If there isn't anything over the next four week we imagine that something will at Star Wars Celebration next month. It happens in Japan this year, just days before the show premieres on Disney+. Our requests for an early look at the series have gone in, fingers crossed we will have a review ready for you in the weeks to come.