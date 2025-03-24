SNOW WHITE Review: Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Delivers Frustratingly Uneven Results

Disney’s latest exercise in brand management and IP (intellectual property) extension, Snow White, arrives in theaters clouded by unwanted controversy.

The controversy was ignited by a combination of relentless online trolling (aka reactionary fandom), initially about the casting of Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story), secondly about the re-inclusion of dwarfs in the main cast, and lastly, about Zegler’s pro-Palestinian views and co-star Gal Gadot’s (Wonder Woman, The Fast & The Furious series) pro-Israel views regarding the ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Setting aside those partially external issues and evaluating Snow White on its own merits, while difficult, isn’t impossible, requiring if not an unbiased approach (that, in itself, wouldn’t be possible), but an awareness of those biases and their influence on what and how we see various filmmaking components (e.g., story, characters, performances, etc.), how they connect to and interact with each other, and ultimately, how they cohere into the film we see onscreen.

Directed by Marc Webb (Gifted, The Amazing Spider-Man I and II, 500 Days of Summer) from a script written by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train; Men, Women & Children, Secretary), Snow White (officially "Disney’s Snow White") opens with a rushed prologue setting out the parameters of the story, beginning with Snow White’s birth during a snowstorm (thus the rationalte behind her name apart from the supposed hue of her skin), before flash-forwarding to a preteen Snow White’s (Emilia Faucher) idyllic childhood guided by her parents, the benevolent, progressive King (Hadley Fraser) and his equally benevolent, progressive Queen (Lorena Andrea) of an unnamed fairy-tale kingdom.

Believers in a socialistic “one for all, all for one” political philosophy, the king and queen ensure everyone in their kingdom is well-fed, brightly clothed, and their material needs otherwise addressed. Poverty exists – if it exists at all – somewhere offscreen.

Unfortunately, monarchs, however benevolent and forward-thinking they might be, regularly give way to regressive, reactionary ones, a problem inherent in monarchies, but one Snow White addresses only in passing as both the title character's mother (illness) and later her father (war) pass from this mortal plane for the next, leaving Snow White in the callous care of her newly minted stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gadot).

As time passes and Snow White grows into a young woman (Zegler), she’s relegated to lowly house maid status, dreaming of restoring the monarchy to its prior, community-oriented state. Only a chance encounter with a potato-stealing bandit, Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), awakens Snow White to the revolutionary possibility of actively resisting her stepmother’s cruel, arbitrary, and capricious rule. Before long, of course, the Evil Queen sees her stepdaughter as a threat and not only because a magically powered mirror informs the vain, beauty-obsessed queen she’s “no longer the fairest one of all.”

From there, it’s a manic speedrun through plot elements lifted wholesale from the 1937 Disney original, up to and including a lengthy, superfluous encounter with the Seven Dwarfs, here animated via CGI to resemble their two-dimensional, animated counterparts, thus preserving Disney’s copyright control over their depiction in mass media. More uncanny than canny valley, the dwarfs heigh and ho, work and whistle, and otherwise do their rambling thing, arguing and fighting, refusing to clean up after themselves, and while at work in the nearby mines, collecting colorful gems that, alas, have zero role to play in the scenes that follow.

Snow White meets the dwarfs Goldilocks-style, asleep on their beds, creating a ruckus when she awakes, but almost immediately bonding with the diminutive gem miners, especially Dopey (voiced by Andrew Barth Feldman), a painfully shy, put-upon dwarf treated badly by his mates. Due to his unwillingness to talk, his mates also wrongly assume he’s an intellectual imbecile. Far from it, apparently. He’s a great whistler, though, and despite ill-fitting clothes, can move with the best dwarf dancers of his generation.

Peppered with songs old and new, the former lifted from the 1937 original with slightly re-tweaked lyrics to bring them up to 21st-century standards, the latter courtesy of songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Aladdin, Trolls). Unsurprisingly, the originals still pop and hum while the newer efforts, “Good Things Grow,” “Waiting on a Wish,” and “All Is Fair,” Princess Problems” (among others), also just as unsurprisingly, miss the musical mark more often than they hit it. It’s not an atypical result for Disney’s live-action efforts, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing.

Luckily for Disney, and any audience willing to set aside any preconceptions, they found a perfect incarnation for a contemporary Snow White in Zegler. A talented performer capable of delivering whatever an assignment requires, from drama to comedy and back again, and gifted with a fine, melodic singing voice, Zegler all but makes Disney’s Snow White a must-see.

Alas, Gal Gadot’s uneven performance fails to match Zegler’s, though it’s not for lack of effort. Whatever her limitations as a performer or singer, Gadot’s onscreen presence, buoyed by Sandy Powell’s magnificent costuming, almost makes her Evil Queen a worthy adversary for Zegler’s pop-revolutionary, songstress-princess.

Snow White is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Walt Disney Pictures.