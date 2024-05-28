IN A VIOLENT NATURE: Open This Friday in These Cinemas Across Canada

This is a public service announcement for horror fans here in Canada. Here is the confirmed list of cinemas across the country that are showing Chris Nash's terrific slasher flick In A Violent Nature this weekend. Watch a slasher flick that is totally familiar to fans of the genre but presented in a way you've never seen before. Get out and support a local and Canadian horror flick! It is your patriotic duty to do so.

Below. from left to right, from west coast to east coast, are the fifteen cinemas playing In A Violent Nature. Tickets are available now!

SILVERCITY RIVERPORT - RICHMOND BC

ODEON INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE - VANCOUVER BC

ODEON VICTORIA - VICTORIA BC

SCOTIABANK THEATRE CHINOOK - CALGARY AB SCOTIABANK WEST EDMONTON MALL - EDMONTON AB CINEPLEX CINEMAS NORMANVIEW - REGINA SK SCOTIABANK THEATRE SASKATOON & VIP - SASKATOON SK SCOTIABANK THEATRE WINNIPEG - WINNIPEG MB

SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO - TORONTO ON

SILVERCITY RICHMOND HILL - RICHMOND HILL ON

CINEPLEX CINEMAS WINSTON CHURCHILL - OAKVILLE ON

ODEON EGLINTON TOWN CENTRE - SCARBOROUGH ON

SCOTIABANK THEATRE OTTAWA - OTTAWA ON

SCOTIABANK MONTREAL - MONTREAL QC

SCOTIABANK THEATRE HALIFAX - HALIFAX NS