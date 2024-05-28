IN A VIOLENT NATURE: Open This Friday in These Cinemas Across Canada
This is a public service announcement for horror fans here in Canada. Here is the confirmed list of cinemas across the country that are showing Chris Nash's terrific slasher flick In A Violent Nature this weekend. Watch a slasher flick that is totally familiar to fans of the genre but presented in a way you've never seen before. Get out and support a local and Canadian horror flick! It is your patriotic duty to do so.
Below. from left to right, from west coast to east coast, are the fifteen cinemas playing In A Violent Nature. Tickets are available now!
SILVERCITY RIVERPORT - RICHMOND BC
ODEON INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE - VANCOUVER BC
ODEON VICTORIA - VICTORIA BC
SCOTIABANK THEATRE CHINOOK - CALGARY AB
SCOTIABANK WEST EDMONTON MALL - EDMONTON AB
CINEPLEX CINEMAS NORMANVIEW - REGINA SK
SCOTIABANK THEATRE SASKATOON & VIP - SASKATOON SK
SCOTIABANK THEATRE WINNIPEG - WINNIPEG MB
SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO - TORONTO ON
SILVERCITY RICHMOND HILL - RICHMOND HILL ON
CINEPLEX CINEMAS WINSTON CHURCHILL - OAKVILLE ON
ODEON EGLINTON TOWN CENTRE - SCARBOROUGH ON
SCOTIABANK THEATRE OTTAWA - OTTAWA ON
SCOTIABANK MONTREAL - MONTREAL QC
SCOTIABANK THEATRE HALIFAX - HALIFAX NS
