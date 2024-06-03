IN A VIOLENT NATURE Posts Biggest Opening For IFC Films Since LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL

Here's one for the little guys, or, it's the little things that matter the most, or ... ...

In A Violent Nature, gave IFC Films it's latest, biggest opening of the year just a little behind its current specialty box office champ, Late Night With The Devil. Compared to wide releases $2.1 million may not seem like a lot, but it was enough to place the indie horror flick in the top ten box office. Deadline has reported this weekend that the Canadian slasher flick,

In A Violent Nature “has been steadily making waves for redefining the classic slasher genre” since its Sundance premiere, said Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks Film Group, calling Nash’s feature debut “a film that will have a lasting impact in the horror space.”

I saw In A Violent Nature again (my third viewing overall) on Saturday night here in Toronto because some of the cast and crew were there for a Q&A, to support the folks I know who made it buy buying a ticket, and I needed to watch the audience react to the spectacular violence. The dark humor broke the early tension and the center piece of the movie, the death of Aurora, went over like gangbusters. I did not expect the stunned silence during the killing of The Ranger however.